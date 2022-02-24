Now is the time for Launceston to shine

news, local-news,

CITY of Launceston council elections are around the corner, but why no usual propaganda to win over votes? Why are we not being promised anti-social behaviour is seen as a serious problem and is being promptly addressed? Why are the Mona Foma flags still flying weeks after the event, and not being replaced with bunting to welcome visitors? Why isn't the proliferation of tagging being removed from public spaces, posting boxes and public telephone stations? Why are our rubbish bins and footpaths still covered in chewing gum and filth? Why are e-scooters still running riot? Where are the large outdoor wall murals we were promised? READ MORE: Murders of 199 women killed by their partners analysed in family violence report By not addressing the above we are contributing to a ghetto vibe that encourages crime and anti-social behaviour. On walking our family canine at any given weekday around York Park, I have discovered a multitude of workers meticulously attending the sports playing fields. Why can't our council work with the Chamber of Commerce and Cityprom to organise a working bee to give a much-needed spit and polish to our inner city? Come on council, show residents and businesses what you're made of. Now is the time to shine on Launceston. THE relocation of the Spirit of Tasmania terminal to Geelong is bad enough for the majority of users, but smothering it with misleading hype makes it worse. Who cares if Geelong has a "world first" or not? The standard charm-offensive artist's impression doesn't show what the press release claims: a three-level ramp. It shows what exists already: a wharf to deck bridge piece, and just one level of ramp. That is common around the world. Relocating to Hastings would have shortened the journey for car drivers, for public-transport users, and on the water. READ MORE: Century of memories cherished after WWII veteran passes PROSPECT is now completely out of control traffic wise and any suggestion of adding more congestion to this area is total stupidity. BP service stations are also renowned for overpriced fuel and services and are therefore not an asset to this community, but a liability and take away from existing businesses such as IGA and the other service providers that are in the same complex. I therefore object to any plans to build this service station in this area I WAS unimpressed by Ms Tame's photo op with the PM and his wife at Kirribilli House last month. After what she went through I can perfectly understand her uncompromising attitude and demands for effective measures to be taken with immediate effect. Her grimacing face was a free kick to all those interests who would fob her off and delay getting on with the job and on that basis it was perhaps counterproductive. That said, the bottom of the barrel, slithering in the gutter churnalism of the Daily Mail et al, using a picture of her smoking a bong only four years after her vile trauma, was cowardly in the extreme and makes her grimace seem quite reasonable. One metric on how this has gone down is the boost in donations to her charity. Hmm, wonder how Trump-style churnalism subscriptions are going? READ MORE: TasWater confirms that, yes, more than 560 city homes sit empty On Wednesday this week I visited the foreshore between the Silo and the synchro-lift to walk and enjoy the vista. Along with seemingly itinerant van residents, I found an immense amount of rubbish. The strewn plastics of Macca's; all ready to be blown into the Tamar, and dozens of empty glass bottles. A bin at the Silo end is obviously too far away for some. I often wonder if the school rubbish drives of the past are now considered too demeaning for the youth of today (and I definitely am not blaming young people), and whether education or pure, selfish laziness is the problem. The council must step up. So close to the success of Riverbend, it just won't do. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

