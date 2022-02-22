news, local-news,

If you already believed ultra-runners were a strange breed, this story probably won't change your opinion. Early in the morning of Saturday, February 5, Hobart man Chris Jones set out to partake in the Cradle Mountain Run - a single day traverse of the 80km Overland Track - and everything started well. "On the day I was feeling pretty good, and for the first 20km I was really enjoying myself," Mr Jones said. "It was a beautiful morning, the sunrise over Cradle Mountain was sensational." But at the 20km mark, about 10km short of the Pelion Hut, "the wheels really fell off". READ MORE: Tasmanian businesses prepare to welcome back international tourists "Everything started to hurt. I was really hobbling," he said. "I got to Pelion Hut, refilled water bottles and popped a couple of Voltaren. "I could've walked out that point... but I opted to keep going." Mr Jones said there were a few factors which informed that decision, most of which were based in his belief he had simply strained a muscle in his leg. READ MORE: Premier's absence noted during Prime Minister's visit to Northern Tasmania "With ultra-marathons... you've gotta allow for a certain amount of pain, no matter what you do. I just didn't really realise how much pain I was in. "There was a bit of a searing pain at the top of my lower leg, but as the day went on it spread through the rest of my leg. "By the end the whole lower leg was on fire. There was something seriously wrong." He said the atmosphere of the event, with so many enthusiastic runners encouraging each other along the way, spurred his enthusiasm to complete the run. Furthermore, as a Christian, Mr Jones runs with a higher purpose. "One of the reasons why I run long distances, and probably why I stuck at the big one a lot longer than I should have, is the way long distance running is an analogy for life. "Especially the life of faith - learning discipline, suffering well, keeping your eye on the goal. All of that." He was also caught in a catch-22 type of situation; if he slowed down it would take longer to finish and treat his pain, and if he sped up it would hurt more. READ MORE: Venue confirmed for AFL's Hillcrest tribute match He also wanted to finish in the required time so he can requalify for future events. And finish he did, and immediately sought out an appointment with his physiotherapist. However, it was not until last Friday - nearly two weeks after the Cradle Mountain Run - that he was able to see the physio, who took one look at him and sent him for an x-ray. The x-ray showed a clear fracture of his left fibula. READ MORE: Tasmania's only charity for pets of homeless shuts down "It was pretty clear there was a big break," he said. He has not been running for the last couple of weeks, and because the fibula is not a weight-bearing bone the pain has been manageable, and he is expected to heal well. Overall, Mr Jones said he is pretty proud of himself. "I'm really happy I finish with it. I'm happy with the time I did, too, under the circumstances."

