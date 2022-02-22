sport, cricket,

Tasmania have called in the cavalry for their back-to-back one-day matches against New South Wales, with three Australian representatives back in the fold. Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott come back from international duties while Nathan Ellis returns from a side injury as the Tigers face the Blues on Wednesday and Friday. Off-season recruit Ben Manenti and Hurricanes duo Mitch Owen and Tom Rogers were also additions to the 15-man squad. READ MORE: A-League: Perth Glory and Macarthur ready for Launceston battle Both the Tigers and NSW have won two of their three one-day games this season but the Blues came out the better side in their recent Shield clash. Speaking post-match after falling 75 runs short of the 289 set for victory, captain Beau Webster was still pleased by the performance. "It was a good battle of youth, especially between the batting line-ups, and it's really exciting for us, we've got a good core group of players that we can rely on if we are missing some of our bigger players," he said. "I thought some of them stood up exceptionally this game, with Mac Wright, who has been short on opportunities in the last few weeks and months even - he really showed on a tough wicket how to bat."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/a67e5822-b906-4773-acbb-18e4e690bab3.JPG/r0_551_3457_2504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg