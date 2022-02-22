news, local-news, crash, kingston beach, police, cyclist, death, tasmania

Tasmania Police is continuing to investigate the cause of a collision between a cyclist and a car at Kingston Beach on Tuesday morning, which resulted in the death of the cyclist. Police were called to the scene on Osborne Esplanade just before 7am. Senior Sergeant Peter Borish said preliminary investigations were yet to determine why the collision occurred. "For reasons yet to be determined, [the] cyclist separated from his bike and unfortunately collided with the front of a motor vehicle that was travelling in the opposite direction," he said. READ MORE: Premier's absence noted during Prime Minister's visit to Northern Tasmania "As a result of that collision, the cyclist has sustained injuries and unfortunately died at the scene." The male cyclist in his late 40s was travelling north at the time and died at the scene. The driver in their 60s was taken to Royal Hobart Hospital for support, but no physical injuries had been reported. CCTV and witness statements will form part of the police investigation, and the coroner has attended the scene. The location of Osborne Esplanade, Kingston Beach (note: marker does not indicate exact location of the incident): Senior Sergeant Borish confirmed there were roadworks underway in the area, but it was too early to say if this was a cause of the collision. WorkSafe Tasmania was also on the site to carry out an investigation. Speed, alcohol and illicit substances have been ruled out as factors. READ MORE: Tasmania's only charity for pets of homeless shuts down Tasmania Police did not have concerns about overall driver behaviour on Osborne Esplanade and there had not been any reported recent increase in collisions, and only the occasional report of poor driving. Senior Sergeant Borish said it was a distressing scene, and prompted another reminder for all road users. "All incidents of this nature are clearly distressing, not only for the families involved, not only for the immediate drivers involved, not only for the community," he said. READ MORE: Venue confirmed for AFL's Hillcrest tribute match "It is a timely reminder, despite what circumstances occurred today, for everybody to take care on our roads. "The message is always clear: be aware of your surroundings, be situationally aware, and always drive to your conditions." Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact Kingston police on 6173 2090.

