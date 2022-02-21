newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Reigning Launceston Cup winning trainer John Blacker believes Glass Warrior can go back-to-back on Wednesday at Mowbray. He highlighted there was the chance for the six-year-old grey-bay mare to make history in the $250,000 race. "If she was able to win on Wednesday, she would be regarded as one of the best Tasmanian mares in history," the Longford-based trainer said. "Normally a lot of the time when the horses win the cups - they're all males, geldings - she would be in the history books if she was able to win on Wednesday." Glass Warrior, who finished fourth in last week's Hobart Cup, is Blacker's only cup runner but he has seven others on the day. "She's had a good prep and I thought she ran well in the Hobart Cup," he said. "She's improved since then and she hasn't raced at Mowbray since the Launceston Cup win. The way she's going and the way she'll present on cup day. I think she'll run a big race again." Siggy Carr will again be in the saddle this year after leading the team to success last year. "We had a meeting with the owners and Siggy was available to ride in the Launceston Cup this year," Blacker said. "So after last year's experience, we'll go back to the formula - cup winner, cup jockey again." Trainer Mitchell Freedman's Ho Ho Khan is among Wednesday's strong field. Blacker bought seven lots at Monday's Magic Millions Yearling Sale for a gross total of $190,000. "We run a big stable of 50 horses most times and if you don't keep buying at the sale you're going to run out of horses," he said. "We buy a lot of horses on spec and then we try and place them after that but what we bought today, I think is good. Blacker's team spent plenty of time studying the horses before making the purchases. "We've been looking the past fortnight at these horses we purchased today," he said. Their research included X-rays and getting the team's vet to look at horses' profiles and actions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/11902968-2a8b-46f2-a20b-6cdfb709c703.JPG/r559_480_4775_2862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg