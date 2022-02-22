Unions out in Launceston over Centrelink labour hires

newsletters, editors-pick-list, centrelink, launceston, unions tas, cpsu, casulisatoin, privisation, public sector, jobs

Tasmanian members of the Community and Public Sector Union and other members of Unions Tasmania were campaigning for more secure jobs outside Launceston's Centrelink office on Bond Street on Monday. The group of about 20 were waving signs and garnering support from passing drivers to protest the rising rate of privatisation of public sector jobs. READ MORE: Prime Minister, Treasurer in Tasmania's North for forestry announcement Specifically the group were bringing attention to the 30 labour hire contracted staff which currently work at the Centrelink office. According to the CPSU, the casually-employed workers have had no access to sick leave throughoutf the pandemic due to the nature of their employment. The group also claims that the increased use of labour-hire workers has led to "de-skilling of work areas, reduced capacity, and plummeting morale for the remaining staff". The protest on Bond Street is part of a larger push by CPSU and Unions Tasmania to combat rising casualisation and insecure work around the nation. Tamanian CPSU regional secretary Zac Batchelor was out with campaigners on Monday. "Some of these staff have been here for more than two years. They should be permanent and secure [...] We have seen the federal government start to pull back from labour hire but it's far too slow," he said. Consequently, the groups are calling on the federal government to convert the Tasmanian labour hire jobs into secure public sector positions. That said, it should be noted that none of the 30 workers mentioned formed part of the protest - due to the contractual obligations of their employment. READ MORE: South Launceston's old Peters ice cream factory could get new use Further, Mr Batchelor said that if the labour hire positions were replaced with contracted public sector jobs, they may not necessarily go to those currently working there. "There'd be no guarantees for staff. We're asking that when these jobs come up [...] they advertise them as permanent positions," he said. Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday was also among those protesting and said things had changed significantly since she had worked at Centrelink. "15 years ago the only casuals that were around were people they brought in for a few months at tax time," she said. The protest occurred in tandem with Prime Minister Scott Morrison's visit to Launceston. Speaking on jobs earlier that day the prime minister and treasurer Josh Frydenberg commented on the state's recent record-low unemployment figures. READ MORE: Why a Tasmanian's High Court battle could be far-reaching "The workers are in more demand today with unemployment where it is than they have been in 50 years," Mr Morrison said. Despite that claim Mr Batchelor believes those figures bely the actual state of the job market for many. "I think unemployment statistics are beginning to become irrelevant because of the amount of underemployment that we have in the community and the amount of people having to work multiple jobs to scrape by." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/0c85712b-514f-4e54-a73d-dd372f864cfe_rotated_270.JPG/r0_2008_3024_3717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg