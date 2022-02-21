news, local-news,

A Bridport man made the happy discovery he was more than $630,000 richer on Sunday morning after checking his TattsLotto ticket. He was one of two Tasmanians among the nine division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4235, on Saturday. READ MORE: Prime Minister, Treasurer in Tasmania's North for forestry announcement The other winner was a mystery unregistered entry from Ulverstone. Each scored a division one prize of $633,095.20. The Bridport winning ticket was sold at Bridport Newsagency. READ MORE: Why a Tasmanian's High Court battle could be far-reaching The winner remained tight-lipped on how he planned to use the prize, according to TattsLotto representatives. Bridport Newsagency co-owner Leonie Stein said her outlet was celebrating their first division one win since taking ownership in August 2018. READ MORE: South Launceston's old Peters ice cream factory could get new use "We did do a little happy dance when we saw we'd sold the division one winning ticket," she said. "It's very exciting ... I just keep thinking how it could be a life-changer for someone." Ms Stein wanted to send the winner a big congratulations and hoped the prize would bring them happiness.

