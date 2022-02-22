newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The federal government has committed more than $804 million towards science and research activities in Antarctica. There will be $136.6 million provided towards Australia's inland traverse capabilities, mobile stations on the continent and environmental protection efforts. There will be another $109 million to increase aerial and inland capabilities, including $60.6 million for drone fleets and other autonomous vehicles. READ MORE: Prime Minister, Treasurer in Tasmania's North for forestry announcement The government has commited $44.2 million in expenditure towards RSV Nuyina, which is based in Hobart, to support longer voyages. There will be $17.4 million provided for marine science in the Southern Ocean and a new state-of-the-art krill aquarium in Hobart. READ MORE: Why a Tasmanian's High Court battle could be far-reaching Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the money to be spent on drone fleets, helicopters and other vehicles would enable exploration of East Antarctica's inland that no other country has been able to reach before. "My government will continue to back our world-class scientists and expeditioners with the necessary funding and resources," he said. "Our ongoing investment in Antarctica will directly support jobs at home, with Australian businesses, contractors, medical suppliers and providores reaping the benefits of local procurement."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/644e696c-41ec-47fc-8809-f097b9c0ea09.PNG/r32_0_834_453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg