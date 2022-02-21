news, local-news,

A high-tech police raid last week resulted in charges against several Flinders Island residents on drug and firearm charges. Tasmania Police and Australian Federal Police seized illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs in an operation on the Furneaux Islands last week. Detective Inspector Craig Fox said Northern Drug Investigation Services led the operation, which used aircraft, including helicopters and drones, to search for illegal cannabis compounds. The raid came after police received intelligence about illegal commercial cannabis cultivation occurring on islands in the Furneaux Group. READ MORE: One of Tasmania's 'most disliked men' loses appeal against jail sentence Detective Inspector Fox said drugs and firearm charges had been laid against several Flinders Island residents. "Numerous search warrants were executed, and police seized cannabis plants and other drug-related items. Police also seized illegal firearms, and a large quantity of ammunition," he said. "One arrest was made, resulting in a Lackrana man being charged with firearm possession and cannabis-selling charges." Detective Inspector Fox said the operation was aimed at interrupting illegal activity and reminding anyone engaged in criminal activity that Tasmania Police was committed to detecting and preventing drug crime. Police vessels were used to monitor any illegal activity on the water. Anyone with information regarding any illegal activity in Tasmania, including drug crime, should report it to police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can be provided anonymously. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

