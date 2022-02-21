sport, local-sport,

Up-and-coming local stayer The Risk Factor has been the only horse to shorten in the betting on Wednesday's $250,000 Launceston Cup. Hobart Cup winner Ho Ho Khan ($2.80 to $2.90) retains favouritism but The Risk Factor is now perhaps surprisingly close to him in the market after firming from $4.60 to $4.00. The Risk Factor is coming off a runaway win in the Sydeston Cup at Mowbray 16 days ago but is rising sharply in class - a point not lost on trainer Adam Trinder. "Whether he's up to the class is probably a legitimate question but he's definitely earned his opportunity," Trinder said after the Sydeston Cup win. "He'll run really well because he's a natural stayer and his form has always been really good on the Launceston track. "Whether he's a genuine winning chance remains to be seen." Ballarat trainer Mitchell Freedman confirmed Ho Ho Khan would take his place in the field after the seven-year-old worked 'great' on the sand at Seven Mile Beach on Saturday morning. Freedman had been keeping his options open for the former Hong Kong stayer who faces a formidable task with topweight of 61kg. No horse has won with that weight in the modern era. This highest-weighted winners in the past 40 years have been Geegees Blackflash (59.5kg), Home By Midnight (59kg), Zavite and St Andrews (58.5kg) and Up Cups, Ista Kareem, Precise Timing (58kg). 2.90 Ho Ho Khan 4.00 The Risk Factor 4.60 In A Twinkling 8.00 Aurora's Symphony 11.00 White Hawk 15.00 Glass Warrior 15.00 Sh'bourne Renegade 26.00 Eastender 51.00 Captain Cook 101.00 So Astounding Source: tab.com.au GREG MANSFIELD (Examiner) 1 Ho Ho Khan 2 In A Twinkling 3 White Hawk 4 The Risk Factor COLIN McNIFF (Racecaller) 1 White Hawk 2 Ho Ho Khan 3 Glass Warrior 4 In A Twinkling DUNCAN DORNAUF (Tasracing) 1 Ho Ho Khan 2 The Risk Factor 3 In A Twinkling 4 White Hawk RON RILEY (Form expert) 1 Ho Ho Khan 2 In A Twinkling 3 White Hawk 4 Sh'bourne Renegade Ho Ho Khan's trainer Mitchell Freedman was happy to leave some of his Hobart Cup winnings in Tasmania, paying $80,000 for an Ambidexter colt at Monday's Magic Millions sale. "He is a lovely sort of horse with plenty of strength to him and plenty of power behind the saddle so we were happy to spend a bit of money on him," Freedman said. "His sire has been getting a few winners and his dam has thrown a handy horse in Hong Kong." The colt from Brooklyn Park Stud was one of 14 yearlings that sold for $80,000 or more. The first man to take out the $100,000 cups double bonus is back in the state, albeit briefly. David Brunton was at Mowbray on Sunday, deputising for son Scott, when First Accused romped home in the $65,000 Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic. The Hall of Fame trainer, who says he is "sort of retired", prepared Up Cups to win the Hobart and Launceston Cups in 2016. He now lives at Maryborough in Victoria. "I'm just home to give Scott a bit of a hand until the carnival is over," Brunton said. "I love Tassie and I like coming over." Brunton said First Accused, who won by five lengths to take his earnings to $222,000, was "a good horse, obviously". "It was pretty easy for him - he was ridden the way Scott wanted and did the job," he said. First Accused, placed in the Newmarket at Mowbray in December, had one unplaced run at Caulfield last season and it will be no surprise if he has earned another trip away. Sh'bourne Rebel gave a lot of punters some spending money for Cup Day when he landed the best plunge at Sunday's Oaks meeting. The lightly-raced Wordsmith gelding was backed from $11 to $4 before narrowly accounting for Fighting Phoenix and Date Night in the Benchmark 68. He has now won five of his only 24 starts for Reedy Marsh trainer Shaun Nichols. Brendon McCoull, who has ridden him to four of those wins, said Sh'bourne Rebel was a credit to his trainer. "Shaun has done a great job with him - he trains him off his property and looks after him well," McCoull said. "The horse is seven and can't cope with going around every week so Shaun manages him and runs him when he's right. "He put the writing on the wall at his previous start and has carried right on with it." Some trainers don't like spelling horses while they're winning but Glenn Stevenson thinks his in-form four-year-old Ubriaco deserves a break. Ubriaco completed a winning hat-trick and made it four wins from only 10 starts in Sunday's Benchmark 62. "A great ride helped - Codi (Jordan) did exactly as she was asked," Stevenson said. "This horse just keeps stepping up but the penny has never really dropped ... he still doesn't know he actually can gallop. "He's the biggest pain in the arse but he delivers all the time. "We'll give him a break now because he's done the right thing." To illustrate Stevenson's point, Ubriaco's name means drunkard in Italian and his stable nickname is Frank after TV's bumbling Frank Spencer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/768cb3db-c507-480c-b491-a1e7739e44ce.jpg/r0_90_4030_2367_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg