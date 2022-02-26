comment, opinion,

On February 5, aged 93, and weighing in at a tiny 50 kilograms, my beautiful stepfather Eric died. Many will already know the common response is, "93, a great innings''. I was present for the past 25 years of his life. He was my stepfather, married to my bereft mum, and responsible for making her smile after the 10 years of misery that was her grieving for my dad. Is 93 a great innings? Of course, it is. Do I feel any less the loss of Eric because of his innings? Certainly not. The loss of Eric, compared to that of my mum and my father, is every bit as brutal as grief can be. I find myself crying as I reach the top of our stairs - great, heaving sobs of sadness at the loss of this tiny Scotsman. He was a tiny Scotsman, proud of his early life, serving alongside my dad in the Royal Navy. Naughty young men, stationed across the globe after the Korean War. Young men who thought nothing of riding horses bareback "into the base''. The miracle that was Eric in my life, were his memories of my dad and his love for mum and I. Oh, the stories he was able to tell. My dad died without a memory. Not dementia, but an acquired brain injury. Eric came along, and with him, those stories and an extended closeness to dad. My friend Maree nailed it when she said Eric was my final connection to my parents and I would feel it sharply. My friend, Bridget, also offered the wisdom of the visceral nature of my response to his passing. My children, at 38, 36 and 26, provided the shoulder. Our son, home when we learned of Eric's death, let me lean into his two-metre frame, heaving sadness and perfect comfort. My husband, who is a constant observer of (all) life, put Jesuit meaning into Eric's passing. Philosophical and loving. Last week, we travelled to Sydney for Eric's funeral. And, it is in Sydney that the true legacy of Eric's life is living and breathing. I have stepsisters. Those stepsisters, a decade younger than I, were strangers until mum died in 2019. Mum kept us apart. We figured she probably knew we would find instant common ground and might, as she would say, "gang up" and perhaps "takeover" their paradise. I almost understand. So, here I am, bereft, but with more family, not less. There are nine of them - Scots and Lebanese - living in Sydney. "You'll stay with us. We'll lend you a car. No, you won't hire a car and drive from the airport, we'll collect you. We'll house you. We'll comfort you. We're family." The emails - start with, Hi Sis. I've never been a sister and here I am at 63 feeling the scale of their love and generosity. What a gift Eric gave. First to my mum and now to me and my family, embraced and loved; included. I was offered the chance to speak at Eric's funeral but left that to my sisters. Even the death notices read, 'father, stepfather and grandfather'. As an only child, the gift of sisters is arguably the greatest gift of my life. I have close women friends; I am known affectionately as the Greek aunt. But here I am, with living, breathing sisters to call my own. Vale Eric Scott Taylor Bruce.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/4a11d45d-affa-4bc4-8835-c841618ed909.jpg/r0_89_1021_666_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg