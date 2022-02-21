The Interchange: Go on, dream big Tasmania

sport, local-sport,

Why did you move here? It's what many locals have asked me since I arrived in Launceston at the start of January from regional Victoria. It's simple for me - Tasmania is among Australia's most desirable places right now. Gone are the days when Tassie (along with Victorian seaside town Frankston) were the butt of the jokes on Aussie comedy shows. If you're from Victoria - which is widely considered to have endured the worst of the coronavirus pandemic to date - Tassie is all the rage. Many Victorians have been looking for a restart and want to holiday here. I figure loads of others have come to live as well. Admittedly, as I was finishing up in Warrnambool - at the end of the Great Ocean Road - numerous other friends moving away were headed to Queensland. The Sunshine State has been considered a haven since the pandemic started in March 2020. The irony is I've met at least a dozen Queenslanders since I arrived in Launceston. Tasmania was desirable prior to the pandemic for reasons such as its breathtaking natural attractions including Cradle Mountain and Wineglass Bay. Its thriving arts scene is also well recognised around the nation. But the flow on effects of the pandemic - including state and international border restrictions - has meant Tassie has gone to another level. Rather than hearing about Hawthorn and other AFL teams playing a few games on the Apple Isle each year, it's increasing looking like Tassie could get its own team. That push seemed to ramp up when Launceston hosted the AFL elimination finals last year - which happened because of the COVID-19 situation in NSW and Victoria. Outside of footy, there was the first Ashes Test match ever played in Tasmania in January. Sitting in the stands on day two was a joy as a unique 17 wickets fell across the day/night. I felt for the many who missed out on the match given the heightened pandemic situation last month. Then there's the JackJumpers. The state's new National Basketball League franchise which has exceeded expectations under head coach Scott Roth. Their four wins in a row in recent times seemed to give sporty Tasmanians a lift. The AFL finals games, the talk of the state having its own team, the test match and JackJumpers were all reasons I was excited to get stuck into sports reporting in Tasmania. I've become aware of more sports on the rise since arriving on the Apple Isle. Race Tasmania - which was held for the second time in February at Symmons Plains - appears a boon for the state. And event co-founder Barry Rogers wants to make Tassie "the home of motorsport". "In Victoria, it's AFL, in New South Wales, it's NRL, but we believe Tassie - there's a home of motorsport here, you've got two fantastic tracks," he said a fortnight ago. It's promising for the state to have someone of Rogers' status - who has Tasmanian heritage - recognising the Apple Isle's value. There's also the excitement of A-League club Perth Glory playing matches in Launceston this week and hopes are up that Tassie can get its own A-League outfit as well. Meanwhile, the bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games quickly met a wall when it was last week revealed regional Victoria is in the box seat. But it's difficult to see why Tasmania can't host a few of the events and share that privilege, especially considering the close proximity of the states and four years to prepare. It's hard not to get ahead of yourself - what could Tassie's sporting landscape look like in 10 years time? The state could have its own AFL and AFLW teams, A-League teams, a well-established NBL franchise, be the envy of Australia's motorsport scene and have hosted some Commonwealth Games events. It sounds good to me.

