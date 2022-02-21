news, local-news,

The story that broke this week about a 14-month-old baby who will receive the gift of life from his mother is certainly a special story, but it is far from being uncommon. After being diagnosed with bladder and kidney problems during routine pregnancy scans, Xander will soon receive a kidney from his mother Kirsty. Xander has spent a disproportionate amount of his short life in hospital settings, but this extraordinary gift from his mother will give him quality of life. READ MORE: Olde Tudor pumps fuel into BP plan His mum stepped up to the plate after five other family members offered to donate to Xander. While this gift incredible, and an example of the unique and special bond between mother and child, it also highlights the growing need for organ donors in Tasmania and Australia. Data from Donate Life shows there are around 1850 Australians on the waitlist for an organ transplant. There are also more than 13,000 additional people on dialysis - some may need a kidney transplant. Regional Health Minister Dr David Gillespie said in Australia there were 200 people who received a kidney from a living donor in 2021. READ MORE: Mixed views on the continuation of mask mandate However, the Organ and Tissue Authority, who released the 2021 Australian Donation and Transplantation Activity Report this year, confirmed there had been a drop in donation and transplant rates. This is despite an increase in public support. Donate Life statistics also showed that while the majority of Australians support organ and tissue donation, only around one in three, or about 36 per cent are registered to be a donor. Making the decision to become an organ donor, is not a decision that should be made lightly. But one has to wonder why, if public support for the procedures is increasing, why has there been a drop off in the number of donors on the register? Organ donation is something that can help save the life of many other people, some like Xander, who would have a reduced life expectancy without the thoughtless act of his mother. While making the choice to become a donor to save the life of your child is a no-brainer, maybe it's time to start thinking if you'd like to be an organ donor, period. There is no better time to become an organ donor, and the process of signing up is as simple as filling in an online form. However, the decision needs to be talked about with your entire family first, to make sure they are all aware and support your decision. Life is short, and it's precious, so, if you've ever thought about becoming an organ donor, why delay? Sign up and you could save a life, just like Xander's. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/7d5cd666-174e-45ea-9995-c93a24c72cb2.jpg/r196_83_708_372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg