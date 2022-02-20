sport, local-sport,

Spreyton trainer Adam Trinder continued his hot summer form when he provided the quinella in the $150,000 Tasmanian Oaks and a dead-heat winner of the $75,000 Magic Millions 2YO Classic at Mowbray on Sunday. Bundle Of Fun, having her second start since transferring to Trinder from the Patrick Payne stable in Victoria, left short-priced favourite Honeycreeper in her wake as she won the three-year-old fillies classic by almost two lengths from her stablemate Miss Charlie Brown. Honeycreeper, for the powerful James Cummings/Damien Oliver combination, only battled into third place after being under hard riding from the 900m. Trinder's hot favourite Jaguar Stone had to share first prize in the Magic Millions 2YO but, with 50m to go, the trainer would have settled for that outcome. At that stage, Victorian visitor Blonde Venture had what appeared to be a winning break. However jockey Harry Coffey, a late replacement for Jason Maskiell, lifted Jaguar Stone in the closing stages and she arrived in the last stride to force a dead-heat. Trinder said Bundle Of Fun was perfectly ridden by Brendon McCoull and probably benefited from a luckless run in the Stutt Stakes nine days earlier. "They kept her under lock and key in the Strutt and she didn't have a hard run - which may have been a blessing in disguise," the trainer said. "It's quite taxing for fillies to back-up twice over 2100m in such a short time and I think today she got the benefit of having had that energy-conserving run. "Miss Charlie Brown was gallant in defeat but Bundle Of Fun's quieter run in Hobart was probably the telling factor at the finish." Trinder said Bundle Of Fun had arrived at his stable in 'fantastic order' and it was just a matter of keeping her happy. "I didn't have to reinvent the wheel or anything," he said. "She'll now go to the SA Oaks and try to further enhance her value. "She's a $300,000 yearling who is now a stakes-winner so she's becoming a very valuable commodity." Trinder said he didn't know whether to be happy or feel hollow after Jaguar Stone's dead-heat. "She ran really well - it was a good race and, thankfully, we got to share it," he said. "The other dead-heater (Blonde Venture) had to travel so she was obviously perfectly prepared by Shane (Nichols)." Apprentice Lachie Neindorf said Blonde Venture had a lovely run outside the leader. "I wanted to bide my time but at the top of the straight I thought it was time to go so I tried to put a space on the favourite," he said. "Shane had her spot on and it was a tough run but she had her opportunity." First Accused completely outclassed his rivals to win the other Magic Millions race, restricted to three and four-year-olds, by five lengths. Jockey Blake McDougall was content to sit the outside the leader and the Scott Brunton-trained gelding put them away turning for home. Five-year-old mare Dadorable rewarded her Victorian owners for their patience when she finished strongly to win the Maiden Plate. Co-trainer Trent Wells said the owners were going to take her home after she got balloted out seven times but decided to persevere. "All we could do was keep giving her jump-outs and trials and I kept telling them she was going well - luckily they listened," Wells said. "They'll be rapt that she's broken through because they've had a tough time in Melbourne with COVID lockups and everything. "Hopefully, now things are starting to open up, they'll be able to come down and see her because they love their horses." Wells paid tribute to apprentice Tommy Doyle for his contribution to Dadorable's preparation. "It's a big thanks to Tommy because he does all the work on her," the trainer said. "We've given him a couple of goes in races but she just needs a senior rider. "Daniel (Ganderton) has ridden her twice now and has good a connection - she settles well for him and and that's the key to her." Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson wouldn't have been too upset if Di's A Dancer hadn't won the Class 1 Plate but, thanks to a copybook ride from Codi Jordan, she did. "There's a Tasbonus race coming up in three weeks so, even though she was pretty close to the mark today, I didn't wind her right up," Stevenson said. "Her work had been excellent but she still looked a bit burly. "With that in mind, I told Codi just to give her a soft run behind the tempo and poke out at the right time. "And, that's exactly what she did." Di's A Dancer finished too well for Launceston Guineas runner-up No Surprises to score by 1-1/2 lengths. It was the mare's second win for Stevenson who said the four-year-old had simply lacked maturity before joining his stable. "I was just lucky I got her at the right time," he said. Ubriaco completed a winning hat-trick in the Benchmark 62 to provide a timely advertisement for a yearling in the Magic Millions sale at Carrick on Monday. Lot 35 being offered by Macleay Thoroughbreds (as agents) is a filly by Stratosphere from Untainted. Ubriaco is by Unencumbered from the same Hussonet mare. His latest win was almost a replica of his previous, getting an inside run in the straight and finishing too well for favourite Skilendra.

