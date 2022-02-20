The Wiggles' Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour gets Launceston dancing
A wave of red, blue, purple and yellow descended on Princess Theatre on Sunday, as children's band The Wigglesperformed three shows for fans of all ages.
The Wiggles' Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour marked a new era for the band, with 16-year-old Tsehay Hawkins donning the yellow skivvy after Emma Watkins announced her departure from the group last year.
Katherine and Tim Reed organised tickets to the concert as a surprise for children William and Harry, but said the show was bound to be nostalgic for the adults too.
"I remember going and seeing The Wiggles when I was younger, so it's nice to take my kids to come and see them as well," Ms Reed said.
"And we still know a lot of the songs when we were kids, so it's nice to be able to engage with them all and laugh at some of the jokes that you don't pick up when you're kids."
