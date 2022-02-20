sport, local-sport,

James Faulkner has walked away from the Pakistan Super League over a pay dispute which has dissolved in a war of words between the Tasmanian and the Pakistan Cricket Board. The 31-year-old former Australian international revealed that he would not serve out the remaining two games of the PSL with the Quetta Gladiators franchise. "Unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave the PSL due to Pakistan Cricket Board not honouring my contractual agreement/payments," he posted on Twitter. "I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. "It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing." However, the PSL labelled Faulkner's claims to be "misleading" and "false" in their response to the matter. "The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of Mr James Faulkner, who ... along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect," they said in a statement. "In the seven years of the HBL Pakistan Super League, no player has ever complained about the non-fulfillment of the PCB's contractual obligations." The PCB also noted what they termed as "undisputed facts" in the lead-up to the former World Cup winner's decision to walk away. READ MORE: Knights achieve Seventh Heaven in Cricket North Women's The governing body claim that Faulkner's payments are up to date with 70 per cent of his payment transferred into an off-shore United Kingdom bank account. In December, that account had been confirmed as the account for Faulkner's match payments but in January, Faulkner's agent sent revised details for an on-shore account in Australia. The remaining 30 per cent, according to the PCB, is payable 40 days after the completion of the PSL and is now a matter to be reviewed. The Board said they arranged a meeting with Faulkner on Friday to come to an agreement but labelled his behaviour as "reprehensible and insulting" as he refused to reconsider his decision to leave the league. Their statement also highlighted damage reportedly caused by Faulkner to the team hotel, which was confirmed by ESPNcricinfo, that Faulkner threw his bat and helmet into the chandelier at the team's hotel after a discussion with a PCB official. READ MORE: Duo inducted in motorsport hall of fame The PCB announced that in light of Faulkner's actions he would be barred from being involved in future PSL competitions. Faulkner leaves after six games in the PSL this season which notched six wickets and 49 runs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/0d6fbbe3-2ad7-4bac-ac40-c089ef4dc713.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg