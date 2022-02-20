sport, local-sport,

Multiple Launceston-based athletes left the 2022 Tasmanian Track and Field Championships with more than one winning medal around their neck. The championships, which ran from Friday to Sunday, produced plenty of excitement at Hobart's Domain Athletic Centre. Sandy Bay Harrier Club's Jagga Pybus became the third fastest Tasmanian ever when he clocked 10.43 seconds in the men's 100-metre final. He also won the 200m in 21.53. Pybus' clubmate Violet Bennett took out the under 14 1500m in 4.32.08 minutes which was a Tasmanian under 13, 14, 15 and 16 record. North Launceston enjoyed success across the board. Isabella Wing blitzed the competition in the under 16 200m crossing the line in 26.10. She completed the double winning the under 16 100 metres in 12.22. She also won the under 16 long jump (5.29m), triple jump (10.39m) and high jump (1.60m). She claimed the under 16 90m hurdles in 14.08. Olivia Roney took out the women's high jump with a leap of 1.60m. Bianca Anderson claimed the under 18 100m hurdles in 16.67 seconds. Taia Lette won the under 18 women's high jump with a best of 1.55m. Jayden Eldershaw won the men's high jump with his 1.85m leap. Jaydn Crawford won the under 20 400m hurdles in 58.90. Crawford also won the open 400m hurdles in 58.27. Thomas Watters won the under 18 110m hurdles in 15.86. He also won his age group's high jump (1.80m) and the under 20 high jump. Wade Lamont took out the under 18 javelin with a 50.49m throw. Kara Smith won the under 20 triple jump with a 9.68m effort. Smith also won the under 20 high jump with 1.55m. Grace Gillow won the under 20 pole vault (1.81m). Madison Brazendale won the open 400m hurdles in 65.13 and the under 20 400m in 61.61. Meanwhile, Charli Ross won the under 16 javelin throw (31.41m). Newstead had a great weekend away with a slew of podium-finishers. Trinity Inall-Bejah claimed the under 20 women's 100 (13.25) and 200m (26.11). Bonnie Talbot won the under 18 triple jump with a 10.33m effort. Isabella Shaw was victorious in the under 15 800m in 2.24.66 minutes. Shaw won the under 15 1500m in 4.59.90. Alex Creak finished second in the men's 400m in a time of 49-flat. He won the under 20 400m in 50.35. Toby Kamphuis crossed first in the under 18 100m in 11.23. Kamphuis won the under 18 200m in 23.08. North Launceston's Jackson Wood recorded the same time of 23.08. Jaxson Stone won the under 18 hammer throw with 29.61m, the discus (35.47m) and the shot put with a throw of 13.46. Avery Thomas won the under 16 shot put with a 11.32m effort. He also won the discus with a 35.71m throw and the javelin (40.60m). Daniel Wojcik won numerous events including the under 14 90m hurdles. Lily Smith won the under 15 triple jump with 10.29m. Will Bottle won the under 18 5000m race walk in 22.46.18 minutes. Samuel Lindsay took out the under 15 3000m race walk in 14.35.07. Alex Wojcik won the under 18 long jump with a 6.25m effort. University of Tasmania's James Hansen, who is Launceston-based, won the open men's 1500m final in 3.50.12 minutes. Hansen also won the 800m men's final in 1:51.45. UTAS's Josh Harris won the 3000m Steeplechase in 10.24.26 minutes. Nationals will be held at Sydney's Olympic Park in March and April. The masters national event is in Brisbane in April.

