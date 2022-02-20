newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Now that it's a very distinct possibility that regional Victoria will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, it will be time for Australian sport to seize the moment like never before. Whilst Victoria might be providing the lifeline desperately needed by the Commonwealth Games Federation, the Games themselves are almost certainly the saviour needed by traditional Games' sports to assert themselves against the strong position held by professional sports in Australia. As it happens a 2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia will provide exactly the same scenario that sport in this country faced at the turn of this century - only in reverse. The landmark Sydney Olympics and Paralympics in 2000 were followed six years later by a Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. This generated interest in Games' sports and connection for technical officials and volunteers. But the new setting will be heaps better. The Commonwealth Games are smaller in size but not so dissimilar in scope. A 2026 celebration in Australia will provide a very substantial stepping stone for the following six years and beyond. Whilst the Gold Coast Games in 2018 were very welcome for the constituent sports, they were in a sense a stand-alone presentation and there was nothing of significant note thereafter. The pandemic then provided further disengagement. Brisbane 2032 in itself provides a great incentive to build the presence and profile of Olympic sports - before, during and after but now there's much more on offer. READ MORE: Knights achieve Seventh Heaven in Cricket North Women's Whilst some professional sports like basketball, soccer, tennis and golf have an Olympic presence, for most of the Games' sports it is a constant challenge to maintain relevance and gain a footprint. And similarly - to retain the volunteer community of administrators, officials and coaches essential for their respective ongoing existences. If the regional Victoria 2026 plan becomes a reality - and there don't seem to be many reasons why it would not - the result world will be Australian sport's oyster. Australia's Olympic and Commonwealth sports are heavily dependent for their day-to-day existence on a highly dedicated and skilled band of voluntary officials, administrators and coaches. Collectively, they make those sports possible from grassroots level to the elite competitions. But it's a cohort that's ageing and currently not being replaced or even supplemented in many instances. With a major Games in both 2026 and 2032 there is a massive opportunity to re-invigorate the volunteer community in sport. For sure a double Games period will bring opportunities and cash for sports to employ more personnel. That's great but it will only be temporary and will only address the surface. Now is the time to engage with a couple of new generations for them to take up the cudgel and there is absolutely no reason why this can't happen. They have to be asked and the parameters they are given for the involvement have to be time-friendly and tech-savvy. The old-ways of making time week-in week-out have served Australian volunteering well because the critical mass was mostly always there. But it doesn't fit now in a generally time-poor society with so many other obligations and expectations. READ MORE: Duo inducted in motorsport hall of fame Many Australians job-share in their professional lives these days which could be the key to finding volunteers. The hardest thing is getting folk to come along the first time. In a welcoming environment that comprehends individual circumstances, it should be the easy bit to get them to stay. There will only be limited options for Australians to be technical officials or even sport specific volunteers at a Commonwealth or Olympic Games. But there will remain many greater opportunities to be part of the action as sport grows around the country, as more lead-up events and overseas teams arrive. Even if there turns out to be no formal role for Tasmania in a Commonwealth Games in four years' time, there will still be the option to promote pre-Games competitions and training opportunities both for 2026 and 2032 - quite apart from supporting Tasmanian athletes to get there! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

