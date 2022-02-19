Cosgrove Park deliver major upset defeating Invermay

sport, local-sport,

Round 15 of the Bowls North Premier League commenced under pleasant conditions with several important results coming to fruition with ladder implications. Cosgrove Park delivered the upset of the round, at a crucial time of the season, to defeat the visiting Invermay side that was looking to keep their strong chances of a top-four finish alive. World champion Bec Van Asch may have got things moving for Invermay with an eight-shot win over Rob Krushka courtesy of brilliant bowling from Chris Lee, however, it was all Cosgrove thereafter. Scott Stagg mitigated the damage as his rink delivered an eight-shot defeat to Dennis Bassett, while Kane Walker was the star of the show in his battle with Gene Ayton - single-handedly dragging his team over the line to win their rink by five shots and the overall by five. The win not only damages Invermay's chances of a top four birth, but also gives Cosgrove some much-needed breathing room over the relegation zone. East Launceston proved far too strong for Trevallyn and were in the driving seat all day. David Minns got the visitors off to the start they needed as his rink led Michael Sims 13-2 after nine ends courtesy of Dane Salter's exquisite touch bowling from the lead position. Sims' rink would slowly claw back the margin and eventually head into the final end one shot in front, however Minns would draw to the ditch with the last bowl of the game to force a 24-all tie between the two rinks. Lachie Sims would also find himself behind the eight ball against Sam Springer who had the luxury of having brother, William, play one of the best games of bowls for the first 15 ends you will ever see. The second half would see a swing in momentum though as back to back counts of four to Sims would be enough for his rink to sail home to a three-shot win. Despite these results, East Launceston were never troubled overall - Drew Berwick's rink of Tyson Harris, Adam Donohue and Brett Avent were far too good for their opposition on all levels to run out 34-17 victors and seal away a vital nine points for the Vikings. Deloraine travelled to Launceston and walked away with eight points to four with thanks going the way of Rowan Donohue, Aaron Donohue, Larry Kenney and David Heathcote who dispatched Fred McLean 38-13 in a dominant display from Rowan Donohue. Launceston would salvage four points as Robin Cocker found the home ground advantage to his liking in his 11-shot win over Dylan Samphier, while Deloraine's Marquee player, Corey Bowerman, couldn't get the job done against Tony Shea. Ray Batten proving best on ground in their rink's six shot win. Bridport dealt Beauty Point a huge blow in the relegation battle by collecting 10 points from the visitors. Once again it would Bridport's Chris Walker that would steer the ship to victory - his rink defeating Joe Hardacre by 14. Maxine Monson would add another win with a two-shot buffer over stalwart Bruce Howard. Beauty Point would take home just the two points thanks to Mick Savage who battled his way to a four-shot victory over Eddie Walker. The result now sees Beauty Point in the unfortunate position of likely relegation with only three rounds remaining.

