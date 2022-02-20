sport, cricket,

South Launceston have moved into a strong position ahead of the second day's play as they made the NTCA No.1 their own against neighbours Launceston. The Lions elected to bat, as they targeted an improved showing with the blade following last round's effort, with a clear mandate for their top-order to spend more time in the middle. Samuel Elliston-Buckley (37 off 35) looked in rare touch in the middle as the free-flowing opener toyed with the Knights' line and length as he showcased impeccable timing. READ MORE: Knights achieve Seventh Heaven in Cricket North Women's As he looked to truly find his groove, the Knights' debutant Liam Brown (3-54), fresh off a seven wicket-haul in second-grade, had the opener departing sooner after his captain Cameron Lynch thanks to the work of Digby Bellchambers. Dean Thiesfield (35 off 57), Ben Humphrey (37 off 74) and George Maguire (49 off 74) all made promising cameos in the middle-order as they soaked up time in the middle. Maguire, who also top-scored for the Lions in the last round, looks to have found a comfortable niche in the middle-order with a sturdy forward defence and a proficiency in driving down the ground. As has happened in recent weeks, when the Lions looked well-placed to make a par score, especially after 50-run stands between Thiesfield and Humphrey and Maguire and Will Bennett (17 off 51), before they departed. Alongside Brown, who bowled a nagging line all day, Ian Labrooy (3-31) underlined why he is one of Sean Harris' most trusted bowlers with some key scalps, including Maguire who was the cornerstone of the Lions hopes with the lower-order. READ MORE: Duo inducted in motorsport hall of fame The Lions were all out for 208 with plenty of time left in the day for the Knights to make in-roads in the pursuit of first-innings points. It was the Lions who came out full of gusto as Tom Gray trapped Knights' in-form batter Jeremy Jackson in front before Daniel Smith repeated the dose to send Doug Ryan back to the sheds. It was left for Harris (35 off 60) and Sisitha Jayasinghe (36 off 83) to steady the Knights' reply at 2-11 which they managed with aplomb in a 71-run partnership. Harris, who scored 161* in his last innings for the Knights, looked in ominous touch as he stroked six boundaries as he picked up the length exceptionally well early in his knock to be 24 off 26 at one point. That was ended when Harris miscued a leg-side clip from Bennett into the waiting hands of Lynch before Lynch turned provider and trapped Jayasinghe adjacent. The Knights will resume at 4-103 with Nathan Philip (17* off 31) the key. Westbury find themselves in a commanding position after a productive day which was led by one of their emerging batters. Openers Matthew Battle (55 off 88) and Nathan Parkin (48 off 170) were dominant once again from the top but the plaudits with go to Joseph Griffin (65 off 134) who top-scored for the Shamrocks. The up-and-coming batter, with help from Joel Lloyd (28 off 39) and James Tyson (34 off 84), maintained the Shamrocks momentum through the middle of the day after the visitors lost 3-12 as Ramesh Sundra (2-10), Tom Garwood (2-71) and Kaidyn Apted (3-22) did the damage. "[Griffin's] one of our young talents coming through and it was really good to see him make the most of an opportunity he got this week," Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said. "He's had a little bit of first-grade exposure and today was probably the first time that he's been able to go on and make a score so it's really good for him, I hope he takes a lot of confidence from it, he batted nicely." After Griffin's stumps were rattled by Solomon Scott (3-21), who helped remove Westbury's tail, the Shamrocks lost 4-24 to close at 271. "The way we had our platform set with guys in and getting out after making starts we were on-track for a 300-plus day but we'll take that at the end of the day."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/a26a5031-094b-471b-be53-d79561eb75d9.jpg/r166_399_4010_2571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg