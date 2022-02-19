sport, cricket,

Although it wasn't their textbook victory, Hadspen secured the TCL's minor premiership with a 62-run win over Longford. Batting first, the Chieftains made 8-180, with only Dane Anderson (64 off 63 balls) and captain-coach Liam Reynolds (46* off 48) making a real dent in the score. Wickets fell around them as 5-119 looked quite threatening for the three-time reigning premiers after a collapse of 3-8 but Reynolds provided the steady head at the end, while consistently ticking over the score. Former Cressy Bulldog Sam Henley finished with figures of 3-60, while Jessie Arnol claimed 2-16 in a tidy performance later in the piece. Unfortunately for the second-placed Tigers, who would have put one hand on first place with the victory, only two batters - Matthew Lawrence (39) and Bhagesh Goyal (34) - reached double figures as the chase started shakily. READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders lose consecutive two-day matches The home side were 4-17 before Goyal and Lawrence combined for an 83-run stand, but aside from those two, the scorecard made for some tough reading. Justin Reeves finished with the exceptional figures of 4-19 off 7.2 overs, while Beau Hills was a handy acquaintance with 3-36. Wins to Perth and Trevallyn made the battle for the last two finals spots even more intriguing heading into the final week. Coming into the round, Perth were sitting in fifth place (26 points) and accounted for seventh-placed George Town, ending their hopes of an inaugural finals berth. The Demons got the better of the Saints by seven wickets, chasing down their 173 runs while only losing three wickets. Josh Farrell made an unbeaten 96 in the chase with Shayne (28*) and Ethan Goldfinch (24) chipping in. For the Saints, Shane Baker (41), Jarrod Bailey (33) and Zach Cooke (31) all made starts but Andrew Rigby's 5-39 ripped through their middle and lower order to make the day a tough one. The Perth victory should see them finish the round in third, ahead ACL, who were dealt the bye, with the Demons one of only three teams to have a positive net run rate. Trevallyn's victory made up for an earlier Evandale Panthers defeat, bettering them by 48 runs to keep their hopes of a Steven Bradbury-esque run at finals alive. After high praise from coach James Whiteley, Ethan Conway was yet again the star, smacking 90 off 88 balls alongside Drew Clark's 51 off 32 to make 8-258. In the chase, Sandip Adhikari (40) and Steven Buchanan (38) provided some hope in the middle order but Trevallyn extinguished it, with three run-outs telling the story of the innings as Evandale were all out for 210. READ MORE: Tasmania Devils defeat Northern Knights in NAB League Girls Clark finished with 2-28 while Jed Steele bowled for only the fifth time this season to extend his golden-arm run with 2-44. Bracknell's Matthew Hayward blasted the league's highest score of the season so far, smacking an unbeaten 158 off 115 balls to defeat Legana by 72 runs. Scoring 61 in a T20 against Legana earlier this year, it's evident Hayward likes the Durhams - propelling Bracknell to 6-315 alongside a hard-hitting 72 off 40 by Jeremy Tuson. The pair put on 119 for the first wicket while three Durhams bowlers - Kelash Kumar, Mike Dunn and Tate Jacob - finished with two wickets. The chase was always going to be tough for the home side but they gave it a fair crack, with Adam Bourke (70) and Kumar (53) boosting the side's total to 8-243. However, it was coach Brad Fryett's day to shine, taking 5-19 to produce the side's second brilliant showing.

