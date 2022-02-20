newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Over the next few years, it is hoped that Grade 10 classes across Tasmania will have access to greater education around women's health. Run by the Pelvic Pain Foundation of Australia, the PPEP Talk Schools Program is a dedicated program to support teenagers who suffer from severe period pain as well as educating their peers. Launched in South Australia in 2018, the program incorporates the latest science about painful periods, pelvic pain and endometriosis and aims to educate, inform and remove the stigma. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man Pelvic Pain Foundation of Australia executive director Kirsty Mead said raising the community's awareness of pelvic pain and women's health was imperative, and engaging with young people was key. Ms Mead said that while pelvic pain and endometriosis were gaining greater awareness, the impact these conditions have on an estimated 700,000 Australians remained largely misunderstood. "I think that women's health has always been framed or measured in a way that reflects our reproductive capacity, so endo hasn't been so important for people who have traditionally made the decisions about where funding goes," she said. READ MORE: Mask-wearing to continue in Tasmania for the next month "Although endometriosis can certainly affect a woman's reproductive capacity, a lot of endometriosis issues are simply related to pain and the quality of life that women and girls can have. "And their ability to finish school, their ability to work and their ability to be productive in society." READ MORE: Plans drop for what could be Launceston's newest roof-top bar In 2021, federal government funding was announced to expand the PPEP Talks program into all Australian states by matching state government funding. Ms Mead said the aim was to offer PPEP Talks to all Australian state, independent and Catholic schools and said hoped all students would have access to the course as part of their health education. "PPEP Talks supports girls to understand if their menstrual pain is normal and where their experiences lies compared to other girls," she said. "We provide information on what students can do at a primary level, like positive lifestyle, self management and treatments like stretches in the classroom and that sort of thing," she said. "And we help girls that have severe or complicated pain to to find health and further information." Ms Mead said the program was officially launching in its first Tasmanian school next week, but she couldn't wait to see PPEP Talk offered statewide. "It's a really exciting time for us, the Department of Education have been incredibly helpful to get this program up and running in Tasmania," she said. "We're very proud of it, it's an Australian program and we've worked really hard to make it fit with Australian students."

