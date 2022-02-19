news, local-news,

Hundreds of punters from across Tasmania and abroad lined the streets of a historic Northern Tasmanian village this weekend to welcome back one of the area's longest-running events. The National Penny Farthing Championships returned to Evandale yesterday for its 39th year, after COVID-19 restrictions caused it to be canceled in 2021. The event's previous additions regularly recorded crowds of about 4000. However, modifications and changes made to allow for COVID-19 safety regulations to be complied with, resulted in a maximum of 950 people attending the ticketed event. Veteran of the competition, Michael Sullivan, said he had competed in the event 39 times. He placed second in the relay event this year, in a team comprising of fellow Evandale residents. "When you win a medal it's just magic," he said. "Riding these things is a real buzz, and the atmosphere here is always great too." READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man He said he planned to give it his all at next year's race to take out a first-place finish in his 40th attempt, and retire. "I compete in it now mostly out of respect for my late wife, she used to be the organiser of the event," he said. "I encourage everyone to try it, it's great fun and you meet a lot of lovely people." More than 50 riders participated in the 10 races. Those races included the National Penny Farthing Championship, where eight riders battled it out over a four-lap circuit, the slow race, where the last person over the line won, and the biathlon, where riders were required to run one lap, ride two more, then run their last. The Colonial Village Fair, normally held at Pioneer Park, to compliment the race, was not held this year, but food and beverage stalls were still available surrounding the race circuit, in addition to the local businesses. With the reopening of Tasmania's border in December, riders from all over Australia were able to register to participate in the event. READ MORE: Mask-wearing to continue in Tasmania for the next month Tickets were only able to be bought online this year, and due to that, for the first time ever, the location of each purchase was able to be tracked by event organisers. According to the data they accumulated, about 50 per cent of the events attendees were from interstate. One such attendee was Victorian resident Helen Whiston, who was a spectator at the last three editions of the event, before deciding to participate in the race for the first time this year. "I just couldn't shake off this urge to partake in the competition," she said. "The race was scary, but fun, and I was surrounded by some fabulous people from all over the country ... it's really been a great day." Another interstate debutant at the event was Mike Jones, a resident of Ballina, New South Wales. READ MORE: Plans drop for what could be Launceston's newest roof-top bar Mr Jones said he only learned how to ride a penny-farthing a day prior to the event, after a friend of his convinced him to try it. "My friend brought his bike down yesterday, I had a go on it and stayed on, so I thought 'yeah, I'll give this a go for a few races,' which I did today," he said. "I finished the races, and I didn't crash either, so that's an achievement." "I think everyone should give it a go, but definitely get someone who knows what they're talking about to show you how to do it." Evandale Village Fair and National Penny Farthing Championships media and advertising spokesperson Ashleigh Walker said despite the decrease in attendees, the event was still a huge success. "The event takes months of organising, which is undertaken by 10 of us," she said. "The community is very happy the event is back, they love it and have adopted it." "It's a nice way to welcome people to the village, and the buildings on the main street create the perfect backdrop." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

