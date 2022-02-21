newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A teacher-turned-podcaster is making it is his mission to speak with individuals from every nationality living in Tasmania. Things were looking pretty bleak for second-English language teacher Mark Thomson, 48, whose work dried up when the pandemic hit and international borders closed. So he started his podcast 177 Nations of Tasmania. He has interviewed more than 47 people from countries far and wide, including Turkey, Uganda, Czechia, Indonesia, Canada and Brazil. READ MORE: Mother's love gives child a new lease on life Each person has provided insight into their homeland cultures and traditions and told their stories of how they arrived in Tasmania, a far-flung, small and isolated Australian state "not known for being very multicultural". "I was a bit surprised by how grateful people were to tell their story, whereas I thought I was the one that should be thanking them," Mr Thomson said. "Personally telling your story, it is quite an intimate thing, but I realised that there are many communities out there whose stories don't get told, who don't get that opportunity." He said some of their stories can be intense and absolutely heartfelt. READ MORE: Olde Tudor pumps fuel into BP plan Like Anna, who was living in Austria when the German Nazis invaded, and Tedor, from Romania, who has recorded his father's memories of the secret police, or Reza, of Afghanistan, who arrived in Australia on a leaky boat and was separated from his family for nine years. "There was one 95-year-old lady who tells her story of when the Nazis invaded," Mr Thomson said. "They had learnt Hungarian at school but a teacher turned up in an SES uniform and they had to switch to learning in German. She tells a story of a school mate who they knew who was taken away ... that was a confronting story," he said. "And more recently, I spoke with an Afghan guy who left his wife and very young child in Iran...Reza said for a long time he felt a sense of anxiety, because he was expected to come here, get a job, support all of the family who were back in Iran." By speaking with those from different countries, Mr Thomson said he has learnt about the difficulties of cultures colliding. READ MORE: Is COVID becoming endemic? Professor Catherine Bennett explains "In Australia we are friendly and we demonstrate this by saying 'how are you?' And we have all this small talk," Mr Thomson said. "But in some cultures, like in Ukraine, if you do that to a stranger it is actually impolite because you are wasting their time and not getting to the point." He has also discovered that many people, after they move to Tasmania, find they love the quieter, outdoorsy lifestyle. READ MORE: Mixed views on the continuation of mask mandate "Many people had tried living on the mainland, but it just didn't suit them, or they thought it was a better place for their family, or their safety. "I've just talked to a guy from Colombia, who had been mugged in Bogota and lived with a fair bit of anxiety. "He found his anxiety went away when he moved here. "It is a calmer lifestyle, and he feels safe." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/f95f11e4-c023-4bea-a629-c6f412d1c1d8.jpg/r0_1309_2800_2891_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg