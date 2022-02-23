news, local-news,

A STRANGE thing happened on Thursday afternoon by the Huon River where half-metre waves were breaking on the rocky shore. Partner Paul and I popped the cork from a bottle of Tasmanian bubbly to celebrate the life of former Bass Labor MP Mary Willey who died on Monday, aged 80. The cork bounced into the waves as we launched a small posy of native flowers in remembrance of Mary's brilliance, courage and commitment in 1981 when she crossed the floor of the House of Assembly to oppose her government's decision to dam the Franklin River. READ MORE: Premier's absence noted during Prime Minister's visit to Northern Tasmania In Franklin's darkest hour Mary inspired and invigorated the "No Dams" campaign. The champagne cork floated back to shore. However Mary's posy went straight out through a series of waves and floated away upstream. "That's our Mary!" I said to Paul as we clinked glasses. For Tasmania's future, she dared to swim against the tide so that the Franklin could flow free to the sea. I AM writing this letter to publicly thank our great health professionals in this state. Having never been in hospital in my life, I suffered a heart attack in December, and the care I have received from the LGH, Royal Flying Doctors and the RHH has been exemplary. Unfortunately we constantly hear the negative side of our health system, lately it's been a long wait on elective surgeries. I understand people's frustration at the long waiting times, but they have to understand that the hospitals have been unable to operate like normal due to the threat of a COVID outbreak. The main thing is, if you need immediate medical care in an emergency, our state's medical team is there to get you back on track. READ MORE: Tasmania's only charity for pets of homeless shuts down NOTHING BUT PRAISE FOR LGH ON February 6 I suffered a stroke. Due to quick action by my wife, the ambulance service and the staff at Accident and Emergency at the LGH I was able to come home two days later with only minimal consequences. I would like to thank Nathan from the Ambulance Service; Nurses Sonya, Audette, Mikaela, and Jemma in A & E; Dr Kaleb and Nurses Ebony, Carolyn and Tim in Ward 6D, plus all the other doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and attendants who looked after me. We often see negative comments about the LGH. As a result of my recent experience I can give the LGH nothing but praise. The timing and quality of care I received was outstanding. All the people involved in my treatment gave me exceptional compassionate care. One issue that surprised me was that half the staff who looked after me were working overtime or double shifts. I was reminded of the story of frogs in a bucket: if you put frogs into a bucket of hot water they will try to get out, but if they go into a bucket of cold water that is slowly brought to the boil they will stay in the bucket until they are cooked. I urge all the administrators and politicians who make decisions about our hospitals to "turn the heat down on their healthcare bucket", and to remember that people deliver these services and they need to be protected and nurtured. Find more staff to augment these stretched services. BEN LOMOND is a great place to visit, but obviously needs a lot bigger water storage given the "big dry" this summer, with no toilets available even for the houses I understand. The road could surely be relatively easily dealt with by a traffic light system, and I don't want to meet a mountain biker coming down when I am going up. But the track up around Legges Tor is a great beginning. READ MORE: Tasmanian businesses prepare to welcome back international tourists IT HAS been noted that our Assistant Commissioner of Police has proposed a crackdown on firearms. Very commendable, however two points I would like to make. Not all firearm owners are irresponsible, those registered have a legal right to own a firearm and enjoy their sport and should not be included in the same class as those that abuse these rights. My second point being, despite the great work our police do , they and society are badly let down by our woke legal system. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

