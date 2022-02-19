newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A tale of two clubs will be written on Saturday as Riverside, cast in the role of underdogs, look to upset the reigning premiers South Launceston. Playing off in the Cricket North Women's decider is nothing new to South Launceston, who are aiming for their seventh title in succession at the NTCA No.2 in the Saturday twilight. Riverside, which will be missing a few players including Emma Manix-Geeves for the decider, were the last club aside from the Knights to claim the Cricket North Women's title, back in 2014-15. The Knights claimed their sixth straight title in a row last season over Launceston in the grand final as they proved convincing winners by 80-runs. The Blues face a tough task to upset the undefeated Knights at the Fortress without some of their stars, but coach Sophie Parkin was proud of her young side. "We're obviously going in as the underdogs we know that, they know that but I am really proud of how far we've come, I didn't really expect us to make finals," she said. "I was just hoping we'd win a few games and we have made the finals so we're just excited to show what we're about and whatever the result is on the day, I'll still be really proud of the girls." The Blues will be keen to see Parkin and key player Kate Sherriff hit their straps for the decider but the Blues' coach nominated a different name as a player to watch in the decider. "Monique has just taken it on, she's been amazing, she's obviously really good at her footy and some boxing but she's a really handy pace bowler and can hit a ball as well," Parkin said. "I think [Booth's] just hitting her groove, she looks really good coming through the crease and with a fair bit of pace so I reckon she'll have a good game this weekend." Booth claimed three wickets in the semi-final which continues a strong season in her first year of cricket. The Knights are focused on the likes of Parkin and Sherriff in their preparations for the decider. "Obviously you've got Kate and Sophie, two very experienced players and so we'll try and nut out what they're like on the day," South Launceston co-captain Belinda Wegman said. "[Mainly] we focus on our own girls and what we need to work on, when the batters and bowlers come out we're still working as a team, batters in their partnerships and bowlers in their partnerships. "In the field we're having a real focus on the chatter and communicating all the time so we work on what we need to do." There is good reason for the Knights to be wary of Sherriff after the Riverside batter notched 88 not out off 52 balls to set the tone for her side in the semi-final against Launceston. "Kate had a really good game last week, and I think she'll be ready for another big game this week with bat and ball and she'll probably take the gloves for half the game as well," Parkin said. The Knights are preaching their squad first mentality ahead of the final as they look to continue their dynasty of success in the Cricket North Women's league. "We work on being all-rounders, we don't earmark them as one thing or another, that's what has really gelled our team and the way our women's program works is we don't pinpoint people ... we just work on all the aspects of the game," Wegman said. "Anything can happen on the day, we've learnt from experience with that but we're trying to get a few things down pat with the one and two-percenters that we need to build on as a team. "We never underestimate our opponents at all, I think that helps make us successful we don't underestimate anyone because anyone can have a great day on the field."

