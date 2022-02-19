newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Crime Stoppers are partnering with Tasmania Police to launch a new campaign to encourage Tasmanians to report illegal firearms in the community. The community safety campaign aims to build on the success of a national firearms amnesty promotion that saw more that 11,000 guns surrendered or seized. READ MORE: What workload? Busiest minister says he can manage In Tasmania, a total of 531 firearms were surrendered this financial year, with 1280 firearms destroyed by police. Crime Stoppers Tasmania chairman David Daniels OAM said all Tasmanians should think about how they would feel if they stayed silent about an illegal gun which was then used to harm or kill someone. "Tasmania is certainly not immune from the devastating impacts that come with having illegal firearms in the hands of criminals," Mr Daniels said. "We have seen the tragic loss of life and severe injuries that occur when people turn a blind eye and allow illegal firearms to remain in the community. "If you suspect that someone has an illegal gun, share what you know with Crime Stoppers before it is too late." READ MORE: At least 560 homes sit empty in Launceston, Hobart for three years Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said that while Tasmania was generally a safe place to live, illicit firearms remained a concern for Tasmania Police. "Firearms in the wrong hands are dangerous and are of utmost concern to police," Assistant Commissioner Higgins said. READ MORE: Call for financial incentives to attract graduates to regions "Police take every opportunity to take illegal firearms off our streets by having a permanent firearms amnesty, carrying out random firearms storage inspections and investigating diligently when firearms incidents or thefts occur." Assistant Commissioner Higgins said the campaign aimed to encourage and empower the community to report information related to the use, possession and trade of illicit firearms. "We need the community's help. We know that there are people out there in the community who know people in possession of illegal firearms," he said. "We need these people to come forward and provide information so we can take these illegal firearms off the street permanently." To report an unregistered or illegal gun, contact 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au/illegalguns. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/f570737e-9e5b-4697-bf91-803449b4b99e.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg