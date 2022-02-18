sport, local-sport,

Bookmakers are prepared to gamble against dominant Hobart Cup winner Ho Ho Khan in next Wednesday's $250,000 Launceston Cup at Mowbray. Despite being opposed to a similar field to the one he thrashed by four lengths at Elwick, the former Hong Kong stayer opened at the relatively generous odds of $2.80 with tab.com.au. Ho Ho Khan will have to carry an extra 2kg but Ballarat trainer Mitchell Freedman said that wasn't unexpected and had no bearing on his decision to accept for the 2400m race. "Naturally we were hoping for a bit less because it (61kg) is a lot of weight," the trainer said. "But he's a high-rated horse and the way he won the other day deserved to get some sort of penalty. "He's only a small horse but he's got plenty of strength to him so hopefully he's able to carry that weight and show a similar turn of foot to the other day. "He'll put himself in the finish if he does." Freedman said a final decision on whether the seven-year-old starts - and chases a $100,000 cups double bonus - would hinge on his trackwork on Saturday morning. The trainer has returned to the state to supervise the hitout at Seven Mile Beach. If Ho Ho Khan takes his place in the field and runs up to expectations, he could head to the $400,000 Adelaide Cup over 3200m on March 14. "I think he's probably got the capacity to stretch to two miles ... so we'll just assess the horse along the way," Freedman said. "I obviously want to see him be really competitive in the Launceston Cup then make a decision from there." Interstate horses are favourites for three of the four main races at Mowbray on Cup Day. Only star sprinter Turk Warrior holds sway for the locals in the $75,000 3YO Classic where he has no mainland opposition. Punters have already rallied to Ayahuasca from the Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr stable in the $150,000 Vamos Stakes. She opened at $3.50 but quickly firmed to $2.80. The lightly-raced four-year-old, whose name is pronounced eye-ha-WAH-ska, came from last to run second over 1400m at Caulfield when returning from a spell. Veteran Victorian trainer Leon Corstens and his son Troy have two mares in the Vamos - group 2 winner Yes Baby Yes and last-start Bendigo winner Estoril Park. Victorian sprinter Justacanta, recently transferred from Patrick Payne to Scott Brunton, is a firm favourite for the Mowbray Stakes after a very unlucky third in the Thomas Lyons on Hobart Cup day. Ho Ho Khan will set a modern-day weight-carrying record if he can win the Launceston Cup with 61kg. The highest weight carried to victory in the past 40 years has been 59.5kg by Geegees Blackflash in 2013. The Hall Of Fame horse had 60kg when third to Epingle in 2014 and 60.5kg when third to Genuine Lad in 2015. Connections of the Launceston Cup runners got to select their own barrier, with a random draw deciding what order they took. Longford trainer Angela Brakey got to go first and selected the outside gate for last year's placegetter White Hawk. This year's Devonport Cup winner and Hobart Cup placegetter doesn't like racing inside horses so Brakey had no hesitation in choosing barrier 10. The cup draw seldom has much bearing on the result especially when there is a relatively small field so the market is not likely to be affected. Freedman drew the lowest barrier still available (gate 5) when it was his turn to pick for Ho Ho Khan. The draw is - Ho Ho Khan 5, In A Twinkling 4, White Hawk 10, Eastender 1, Glass Warrior 7, Captain Cook 9, Sh'bourne Renegade 6, The Risk Factor 3, Aurora's Symphony 2, So Astounding 8. LAUNCESTON CUP: 2.80 Ho Ho Khan; 4.50 In A Twinkling, The Risk Factor; 8.00 Aurora's Symphony; 11.00 White Hawk; 15.00 Glass Warrior, Sh'bourne Renegade; 26.00 Eastender; 51.00 Captain Cook; 101.00 So Astounding. VAMOS STAKES: 2.80 Ayahuasca; 4.80 Miss Tuppence; 6.50 Yes Baby Yes; 8.50 Take The Sit; 9.00 Estoril Park; 12.00 Deroche; 16.00 Queen La Diva, Boom Dot Com; 31.00 Jaja Chaboogie; 61.00 Queen's Needs, Videmanette, Kuroeset, Fighting Phoenix. MOWBRAY STAKES: 2.80 Justacanta; 6.00 Mandela Effect; 8.00 Lim's Cruiser, Shot Of Irish, Biometric; 9.00 And Beyond; 15.00 Dark Wanderer; 26.00 Balearic, Swoop Dog, Sir Simon; 51.00 Ethical Dilemma, Mywordis, Brinktop Lad. 3YO CLASSIC: 1.20 Turk Warrior; 8.00 Emily; 11.00 Summer Fire; 26.00 Outbound, Epic Song, Etosha; 51.00 Coeur De Lyon. Brighton harness trainer Tammy Langley had a double on the board after the first four races at Mowbray on Friday night. Blossom Grant, a maiden after her first 20 starts, made a winning debut for Langley in the Ladbrokes Pace, leading all the way from the pole. Dylan Ford rated the six-year-old nicely to get home by 6m over Ideal Karalta with Guys Bettor Bet 2m away third. The mare had won a trial leading into the race and was a well-supported $3.90 favourite. Langley followed up with another win in the Impress Print Stakes when Krafty Boy scored at double-figure odds for junior driver Jacob Duggan. Duggan gave the gelding the run of the race and he finished slightly too well for the leader Remember Me Now. Earlier, Rohan Hillier also produced a double-figure winner when Top Hanover held on to score narrowly after working to the lead without much opposition early in the race.

