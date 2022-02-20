news, local-news,

An Invermay man was at risk of imprisonment after pleading guilty to assaulting police and disqualified driving, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Nicolas Alan James Lawton, 29, pleaded guilty to refuse to state name and address, resist police, assault police and use abusive language to a police officer. He pleaded guilty last year to disqualified driving and driving with an illicit drug. The charge of assault police was amended when the words "by punching him {police officer] to the face" were removed and replaced by "by wrestling with him". Prosecutor Matt Hills said police were called to report of damage to a taxi in Charles Street at 4.25am on May 9, 2021. A description was provided and police located a group of men, which included Lawton, who was asked to move away. Lawton, who was not the person who damaged the taxi, was interfering in the conversation so was asked to leave the area. When he failed to leave a police officer asked for his name and address believing that he could cause a breach of the peace. Lawton refused and was told he was under arrest and asked to put his hands behind his back. Mr Hills said Lawton pushed the officer causing him to fall over backwards and Lawton landed on top of him and continued to struggle with him. OC spray was deployed and he was placed in handcuffs. "Get these f---ing handcuffs off me c---," Mr Hills related Lawton as saying to an officer. On July 1, 2021, at 2.50am, police intercepted Lawton's vehicle in Quarantine Road and found he was a disqualified driver. He was also positive to an illicit drug and subsequent analysis proved the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his oral fluid. Chief Magistrate Cath Geason said the offence was Lawton's fifth under the Road Safety Alcohol and Drugs Act. Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins said Lawton was arrested in a relation to another matter in July 2021 and had spent two months in jail after being refused bail. A Supreme Court of Tasmania trial was pending, although not expected for two years, Ms Jenkins said. Lawton pleaded not guilty in September last year to a count of assaulting police at the BWS car park in Invermay Road on July 23, 2021, and the matter was committed to the Supreme Court. Court documents detail allegations that Mr Lawton assaulted a police officer by striking him with his vehicle. He was bailed to appear for sentencing on the Magistrates Court matters on April 14, at 3.30pm. "He's at risk of imprisonment, these are quite significant matters, but I'll look at all the sentencing options including a Home Detention Order," Ms Geason said.

