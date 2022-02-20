news, local-news,

Queenstown painter and printmaker Raymond Arnold has showcased his fourth work as part of Elsewhere World 2021. The artwork is 10 years in the making, with each individual etching inspired by a different encounter with the landscape. The copper plates represent the artist's own link to the copper mining history of the region depicting both the natural ruggedness of the area. The title of the work reflects the remoteness of the West Coast, as well as its tormented human history but also shows a resilient landscape. Born in Victoria in 1950 and moving to Hobart in 1983, Mr Arnold arrived in Tasmania in the thick of the Franklin Dam protests. The result of this experience was that he identified strongly with the West Coast, later moving there to live and work. 'I walk with the dogs in the hills around Queenstown a lot and I started drawing the landscape during those walks, sometimes while we camped on Mt Lyell Ridge,' Mr Arnold said. 'Over time I started to build this collection of plates, and assembled them into panoramas of the landscape, the vegetation, and the tiny plants that were coming back into the landscape. "Initially I want to project a sense of wonder, about beauty, natural forms and relationships within the landscape. Then, as you look a bit closer, you might see there is a bit of a dam visible, or tree stumps, or pressure on the landscape in some way."

