It may have faced flooding and COVID-19 battles the past few years, but ECHO Festival is back in 2022 for all your food, wine and cultural needs. The East Coast Harvest Odyssey, held at Swansea, is a multidisciplinary event that brings together chefs, winemakers and producers, along with artists, musicians, storytellers, scientists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders for a sensory experience. The 2022 program focuses on the theme of Kelp Forests, with kelp central to the ecosystems on the East Coast and a staple for the Tasmanian Aboriginal people. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man Founder and creative producer Ange Boxall said the program celebrated everything at the heart of ECHO. "Community, stories, authentic experiences and the coming together of cultural, culinary and local produce legends. It is a celebration and representation of who we truly are on the island," she said. "We crave these times more than ever, connecting by the fire over a red wine, sharing experiences and tales for a deeper kind of enrichment and rejuvenation." One of the festival's big draw cards is the Native Bounty Feast, featuring Indigenous and local produce. "It will be delicious, inspiring and fun. Lots of the food will be cooked on the open flames so it will be quite theatrical and people will be able to get up close and talk to the chefs," Ms Boxall said. Other parts of the festival program include Beaker St Science Bar, gin, wine and whisky tastings, Tin Camp, Womb Room, The Great Eastern Ferment and Echo Ripple. READ MORE: What workload? Busiest minister says he can manage Plenty of music and entertainment will be taking the three stages at the festival, including Hayley Mary, The Embers, Halfway to Forth, Jem Cassey-Daley, Emily Sanzaro, DENNI, Warren Mason, and a whole lot more. Activity-wise, there will be a lot of events that focus on First Nations culture including hand paintings, Welcome To Country, bush food walks, crown making, and kelp basket making. There is limited on-site glamping, but general camping is available not far from the event, and a shuttle bus will be helping out with travel. "On the back of the success last year ... people saw it was a worthwhile event. For a boutique festival, there is a lot on offer," Ms Boxall said. ECHO will run from April 8 to 10. More information, including ticket prices and events, can be found at echofestival.com.au.

