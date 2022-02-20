news, local-news,

TasNetworks is encouraging interested applicants to apply for the 2022 Youth Panel. By establishing the Youth Panel TasNetworks will work collaboratively with young people in co-designing the draft Community Benefits Sharing Framework for the North West Transmission Development project. Community benefits sharing is a well-established approach to major infrastructure projects that supports the delivery of community benefits in recognition of the project's impacts. It's primary aim is to provide an ongoing and sustainable positive legacy for the community and demonstrate a long-term commitment to impacted communities. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man TasNetworks' goal is to create a youth panel that genuinely reflects the community's ideas and concerns. The aim is to recruit members from a broad and diverse cross section of the community. The panel will meet five times from March to May 2022. They will work together with TasNetworks to co-design a draft community benefits sharing program framework. The young people chosen will contribute to the decision-making process, gaining new skills and meeting others along the way and get to work on a real-world project that will make a meaningful contribution to their community. READ MORE: At least 560 homes sit empty in Launceston, Hobart for three years Project director of North West Transmission Developments, Damian Verney, said it was important to have young voices heard. "It is important to encourage young people to join the youth panel because young people are seldom invited to influence decision making within their communities," he said. "They are typically not well represented on boards or within other peak bodies. Within the context of a major infrastructure projects, they are also critical stakeholders as they are likely to live alongside investments for the longest." Applications close February 20. Visit the TasNetworks website for more information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/7a849a29-d41e-434b-aa97-3b5a13660442.jpg/r2_0_830_468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg