news, local-news,

The Tasmanian Salmon Growers Association has announced the appointment of Sue Grau as chief executive. Previously the chief executive of Oysters Tasmania for four years, Ms Grau has held environmental management positions in state and federal government, as well as roles with the Tasmanian Local Government Association and a private water quality company. "It's the passion and dedication of people in the salmon industry and our wider 'salmon family' that will drive me," she said. READ MORE: At least 560 homes sit empty in Launceston, Hobart for three years "They have a quiet pride and belief in their work and their product, whether they are raising fish in a hatchery, building our boats or conducting research. "I feel privileged to learn from them and tell their stories of innovation and sustainability." READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man TSGA director Mark Asman said they are looking forward to working as as solid team with their new chief executive. "As Australia's largest fishery, we are important both as a sustainable protein source and as a role model here in Tasmania, nationally and around the world." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/e21f97b3-a898-439e-9fae-83e6133c8a5f.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg