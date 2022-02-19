The Tasmanian Salmon Growers Association announce the appointment of Sue Grau
The Tasmanian Salmon Growers Association has announced the appointment of Sue Grau as chief executive.
Previously the chief executive of Oysters Tasmania for four years, Ms Grau has held environmental management positions in state and federal government, as well as roles with the Tasmanian Local Government Association and a private water quality company.
"It's the passion and dedication of people in the salmon industry and our wider 'salmon family' that will drive me," she said.
"They have a quiet pride and belief in their work and their product, whether they are raising fish in a hatchery, building our boats or conducting research.
"I feel privileged to learn from them and tell their stories of innovation and sustainability."
TSGA director Mark Asman said they are looking forward to working as as solid team with their new chief executive.
"As Australia's largest fishery, we are important both as a sustainable protein source and as a role model here in Tasmania, nationally and around the world."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner