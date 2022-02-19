From the editor's desk

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Loss of life is one of the hardest things to have to write about as a journalist. This week the Northern Tasmanian community was rocked after a volunteer firefighter who was firebombing the Pipers Brook bushfire in a helicopter tragically lost his life. Described as a "firefighting hero", the experienced pilot was dedicating his time to help fight a fire at Pipers Brook when he lost his life. This fire has impacted so many. It has come close to people's homes and threatened their lives and livelihood. Firefighters, SES volunteers, other emergency workers, Sustainable Timber Tasmania, and Reliance Forest Fibre crews have been working tirelessly to control the blaze - and have done an incredible job - but the impact has not been zero. While no houses have been lost - only one outbuilding - a fire of this nature will always leave scars on those who are forced to consider the potential damage that may have been caused had firefighters not brought it under control. Across the Strait a shark attack that claimed the life of a 35-year-old diving instructor has sent shockwaves across the country and the world. It also raised questions about the nature of reporting on such tragedies, after a video was circulated on social media. As journalists we never forget the importance of reporting on these tragic circumstances, and while it is traumatic and deeply sad, every single one of our journalists is keenly aware that they are bearing witness to something that is often very private. The decision to write stories on those who have lost their lives is often motivated by a desire to remember those who have lost their lives in both horrible and heroic ways. Writing about them immortalises them and gives the family and friends the opportunity to give tribute. Although those stories are not ones that please everyone, we are always mindful to make the stories more about the individual as a person and not as just the face of the tragedy. While a loss of life is a significant event, this week we also saw the unveiling of the new Gutwein ministry, following the shock departure of former Education Minister Sarah Courtney. Roger Jaensch will now take on the portfolio, which was tipped by party insiders as the most likely route. However, questions still remain over the overloading of Ministers, and whether all the portfolio areas will be given the attention they deserve. Mr Jaensch faces the extraordinary task of managing portfolios that are facing significant reform or issues. Those issues include: the Commission of Inquiry, COVID outbreaks in schools, youth justice reforms and the closure of Ashley Youth Detention Centre, the Aboriginal Treaty process and the TasTAFE reforms. This is not an exhaustive list, there will be other issues that crop up. While these questions are not reflective of Mr Jaensch's ability to do the job, it is about starting a discussion about how busy all the Ministers will now be, and whether they will be able to give all portfolios the attention they deserve. - Caitlin Jarvis, senior journalist