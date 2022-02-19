Behind Closed Drawers returns for 2022 much to delight of fashion lovers
Behind Closed Drawers returns this Saturday 19th February for Launceston's first preloved clothing market of 2022. Market organiser Rhea Gillie said she's excited to be kicking off for 2022, after a hugely successful year in 2021.
"We have more than 30 stallholders ready to take over St Ailbe's Hall this Saturday, with their great-quality clothing, footwear, and accessories," she said.
"This month's market will have something for just about everyone, with sizes from 6 to 22 and above."
Behind Closed Drawers stallholders have the opportunity to donate any leftover goods following the market to local charity Shekinah House's Shop 4 Hope op shop, which will then go on to support and raise much-needed funds for homeless and at-risk people.
"It's been particularly tough for the Shekinah House team recently with the lease on their current Shop 4 Hope location coming to an end, so we're happy to support them with donations."
Entry is free and the event will run from 11am-2pm at St Ailbe's Hall.
