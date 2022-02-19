news, local-news,

Behind Closed Drawers returns this Saturday 19th February for Launceston's first preloved clothing market of 2022. Market organiser Rhea Gillie said she's excited to be kicking off for 2022, after a hugely successful year in 2021. "We have more than 30 stallholders ready to take over St Ailbe's Hall this Saturday, with their great-quality clothing, footwear, and accessories," she said. READ MORE: Call for financial incentives to attract graduates to regions "This month's market will have something for just about everyone, with sizes from 6 to 22 and above." Behind Closed Drawers stallholders have the opportunity to donate any leftover goods following the market to local charity Shekinah House's Shop 4 Hope op shop, which will then go on to support and raise much-needed funds for homeless and at-risk people. READ MORE: At least 560 homes sit empty in Launceston, Hobart for three years "It's been particularly tough for the Shekinah House team recently with the lease on their current Shop 4 Hope location coming to an end, so we're happy to support them with donations." Entry is free and the event will run from 11am-2pm at St Ailbe's Hall. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

