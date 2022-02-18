newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Ravenswood man who allowed his dog to suffer for 12 months with testicular cancer without taking him to the vet was fined $4000 in the Launceston Magistrates Court. Adam Heath Donnelly, 42, pleaded guilty to a count of cruelty to animals. He was banned from owning a dog for five years. In sentencing, Magistrate Simon Brown described it as a shocking and appalling case of neglect. RSPCA prosecutor Malcolm Caulfield said the Staffordshire bull terrier, Mario, was at Donnelly's home on December 15, 2021, when Inspectors acted on a tip-off. The court heard that Mario had a large, red, raw and fleshy mass on his abdomen and had difficulty standing. Donnelly told inspectors the mass had been growing for a couple of months. He was instructed to take the dog to the vet on December 16. However, Donnelly rang the RSPCA later that day saying he was prepared to surrender the dog to the RSPCA. The court heard that a report from Mowbray Veterinary Clinic found Mario had testicular cancer and skin infection. "The mass was erythematous, necrotic in regions and oozing purulent discharge," Mr Caulfield said. The veterinary surgeon's report said that the size of the mass suggested it had grown slowly over 12 months. "His suboptimal body condition indicates that he has progressively deteriorated over this time," Mr Caulfield said. The dog's pain and suffering was worsened by a prostatic enlargement and infection. Mario, which was about 14-years-old, also had a skin infection with streptococcus canis originating secondary to a large and ulcerated cancerous mass. "There would have been an extensive time period where this mass was growing and was not yet ulcerated and necrotic, at which point veterinary intervention may have alleviated the undue suffering," the vet's report said. The report said the mass and secondary infection would have caused significant discomfort, a problem with mobility and pain from open skin wounds. "It is my professional opinion that this dog experienced unnecessary discomfort and pain, for a prolonged period of time, due to neglect on the part of his carer," the vet's report said. The dog had to be euthanised. Mr Brown said it was an appalling crime and deserved a serious penalty. "The dog was in a serious condition and suffered for a prolonged period," he said. He said the tumour would have been obvious to the owner. Mr Brown said that Donnelly had other options if he could not afford veterinary care, including contacting the RSPCA. "The offence demands a penalty which makes it clear this was dreadful inaction on Mr Donnelly's part," he said.

