A learner motorbike rider will be disqualified for at least four months after he was detected travelling at excessive speed on the Midland Highway near Perth this morning. Around 10am, Northern Road Safety Task Force members detected and intercepted an unregistered black Yamaha travelling at 157km/h in a 110km/h zone. READ MORE: At least 560 homes sit empty in Launceston, Hobart for three years The learner rider, who is restricted to a maximum speed of 80km/h, was travelling at 77km/h above the limit. The 26-year-old man from Warrane has been issued with an infringement notice for traveling at 45km/h or more above the limit which attracts a penalty of $994.75 and six demerit points, plus a further mandatory four month disqualification period. Tasmania Police Sergeant Benjamin Kromkamp said it was worrying to see such activity. "It's concerning that some road users continue to drive at such high speeds on our roads," he said. READ MORE: What workload? Busiest minister says he can manage "Dangerous behaviour such as this not only puts the rider at risk, but other road users also. On this occasion, the rider was travelling at almost twice the applicable speed limit and being a learner rider is relatively inexperienced. "Police would like to remind all road users to obey all speed limits and slow down on our roads. Speeding is one of our 'fatal five' contributors to serious and fatal crashes and Tasmania Police will continue to patrol highways and main roads to ensure road users play their part by slowing down and helping to keep everyone safe." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

