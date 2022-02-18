news, local-news,

A West Launceston man refused to plead on behalf of his estate to three charges when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court. Eamonn Patrick James Connaire, 43, entered the courtroom holding a heavy duty face mask similar to one that might be used in the spraying of toxic chemicals. He told Magistrate Simon Brown that he was in court to appear on behalf of his estate. "I don't know what that means," Mr Brown said. He asked Mr Connaire if he wanted to plead to a charge of trespass at 8 Boland Street on June 23, 2021. "I do not consent to the contract rejoinder," Mr Connaire said. "I don't know what that means, would you like to enter a plea of guilty, not guilty or a special plea," Mr Brown said. Mr Connaire remained silent. Mr Brown asked him whether he wanted to plead to a count of refuse to state his name and address. Mr Connaire, who was holding a writing pad with words written on it, responded citing his lack of belief in the contract rejoinder. He remained silent when asked if he wanted to plead to that charge. Mr Brown asked him whether he wanted to plead guilty, not guilty or a special plea on a charge of resist police on June 23 by tensing his body and looking to the front. Mr Connaire remained silent. Mr Brown said that given Mr Connaire's silence he would enter pleas of not guilty on his behalf and set a hearing date. "Are you trying to administer my estate without my consent?," Mr Connaire asked. "No I urge you to get legal advice and bring any witnesses that you rely on to court on that day," Mr Brown said. "You could write to police prosecution and they will send you witness statements." "So you're not trying to administer my estate without my consent?," Mr Connaire asked. Mr Brown said: "No and next time you come in put your mask on.'' The matter will be heard on May 27 at 9.45 am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/c28456fc-5b08-4c62-afc7-7d8dbb555a0d.jpg/r1039_1174_2777_2156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg