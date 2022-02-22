news, local-news,

JUSTIN Harding (The Examiner, February 17) is right in advocating an increase in parliamentary representation. Reducing the number did not reduce costs but increased them because more bureaucrats were needed to assist. This means many decisions are being made by these non elected personnel. It has now got to the ridiculous stage where politicians are being criticised for taking a holiday. How can we expect people to be attracted to stand for parliament with such unreasonable public demands? The toll on family life is bad enough for this thankless task which is always under scrutiny and criticism, so the least we can do is spread the load to more people. So, for your own personal benefit and for better public governance I appeal to our present elected representatives to move to restore better representation in both state houses of parliament. READ MORE: Prime Minister, Treasurer in Tasmania's North for forestry announcement JUSTIN Harding says "restoring the House of Assembly to 35 members is essential to good governance", pointing out the Colony achieved full parliamentary government in 1856. He highlights that was 166 years ago and, while acknowledging that the current size of parliament certainly leads to difficulties at times, I suggest the real question in this millennium is does Australia even really need state parliaments? (The Examiner, February 17). Australia's current political system was established at the time of Federation in 1901,when the aeroplane was virtually unheard of, the motor car a rarity, the horse and buggy weren't. Sailing ships were still a familiar sight and there was, because of distance and communication difficulties, a genuine need for state parliaments. But the world and technology have moved on since then with jet flight, moon landings, mobile phones, internet and video conferencing etc. If political change is to be seriously considered, it should be on a national basis, including reviewing the archaic Australian constitution, including whether, in this modern era, state parliaments are still really necessary. State parliaments are an anachronism from colonial days, totally unnecessary, and should be completely abolished, not expanded, saving taxpayers billions of dollars to become available for education, healthcare, infrastructure and aged care. READ MORE: South Launceston's old Peters ice cream factory could get new use I HAVE great difficulty understanding why anyone would want to shoot a duck. What have they done to you? Does it give you great pleasure, killing or maiming a delightful fellow animal of the earth? If it does, I would wish to have your head examined, doubting your sanity. THE Tasmanian government's ambitious bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games may have been a political "look over there" moment, conveniently juxtaposed with the resignation of Minister Sarah Courtney. READ MORE: Why a Tasmanian's High Court battle could be far-reaching WITH sadness I note the death of Jean Dreaver at the age of 95. I remember Jean fondly as the acting senior mistress at Campbell Town Area School back in the early 1970s, when I was principal. Jean came at a time when we were experiencing severe staff shortages and I greatly valued the maturity and stability she brought to the school. Her husband on secondment in South America, Jean rented a farm cottage on Snare's Brook, just North of the town. Jean was followed in the role by Ivan Webb, later to fill various senior roles across Northern Tasmania. These two fine educators helped graduates from Campbell Town go on to Launceston for HSC studies. I will always value the positive influence of Jean Dreaver.

