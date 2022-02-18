news, local-news, Banking, MyState Limited, Tasmania, MyState Bank

MyState Limited's growth chase has hit its bottom line, but its home loans are surging. The Tasmanian-based banking and wealth management company told the ASX its home loan portfolio grew by 11.4 per cent in the six months to December 31, well above industry growth. Total assets increased by 10.8 per cent to $7.25 billion. Net profit after tax of $16.6 million was down by 2.4 per cent, compared with the corresponding period a year earlier. The company said it was accelerating investment in customer and lending growth and the decrease in net profit reflected higher operating spending. "Higher operating costs included MyState's increased investment in people, marketing and brand building to support customer and lending growth, with marketing costs of $5.8 million, up 90 per cent on the prior corresponding period," it said. "Higher personnel costs during the period, primarily in key distribution and operations roles, were a function of this increased investment in growth." The competitive home loans market squeezed the bank's net interest margin, which fell by 17 basis points on average, from 1.94 per cent to 1.77 per cent. MyState said that reflected market competition for new home loans and customer preference for lower-margin, fixed rate loans. New managing director and chief executive Brett Morgan said MyState had attracted more than 9500 new customers during the half-year. "The accelerated growth is underpinned by the digital transformation program that MyState has been undertaking," he said. He said the growth strategy announced in May was on track. "Our investment in brand, customers, digital capabilities and simple processes, alongside our balance sheet strength, puts us in a strong position to accelerate our growth despite the competitive banking landscape," he said. "We remain focused on accelerating our loan book growth and growing customer numbers and deposits at MyState Bank and funds under management at TPT Wealth."

