A-League to use Launceston City, Riverside Olympic's grounds

Launceston's NPL facilities will be tested by the best, with the A-League's visitors using Launceston City's Prospect base and Riverside Olympic's Windsor Park. As Perth Glory base themselves in Launceston for the next week, the West Australian side and their opponents - Brisbane Roar, Macarthur FC and Sydney FC - will trial the North's premier grounds. Although the opportunity came around quickly, it was one that Launceston City president Danny Linger said was too good to pass up. READ MORE: AFL: Alastair Clarkson, Peter Gutwein meet as AFL bid ramps up "I was forewarned over the weekend by Football Tasmania and we jumped on it," he said. "The A-League contacted us to see whether it was a possibility and put us in touch with Perth Glory, we had to do a bit of work with the Meander Valley Council to get it all happening because we've got touch [football] on in the summer. "It's justified the money that Meander Valley Council have spent on the whole precinct, but in particular down on those new pitches." Having had light and surface upgrades over the years through the council, Launceston City are aiming to do $2.5 million worth of facility upgrades in the coming years, which will have do be done by the club due to it being on private land. They have already secured $1 million from the state government and are hoping to do the same from federal as they "back themselves in" to stay long-term due to the ongoing growth of Prospect, Blackstone Heights, Hagley and Hadspen. With both Prospect and Windsor Park looking in perfect condition, Linger and Riverside Olympic vice-president Jamie Colgrave praised their respective councils. "The council has done a fantastic job - you'd go a long way to find a better set of surfaces and a whole precinct in Tasmania," Linger said. "There are others about that are on par certainly but to have potentially four full-sized soccer grounds and an AFL ground here looking the way they do with sprinklers and everything." Like City, Olympic couldn't say no to the opportunity - hosting Perth Glory after this weekend's game. "It's not something that comes across very often, or never really at the end of the day," Colgrave said. READ MORE: A-LEAGUE MEN'S: Perth Glory make the most of Tasmanian stint "From a club perspective it's good but a lot of the credit's got to go to the West Tamar Council and the groundsmen down at Windsor. "I was talking to Jamie Smith, who is the work supervisor groundsman the other day, these are the opportunities you don't want to miss out on. "They put their blood, sweat and tears into it and to have A-League sides train at your venue, it's a big tick at the end of the day."

