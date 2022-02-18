news, local-news,

COVID-19 is circulating across Northern Tasmania at higher rates than in the state's south. There are now more than 1,700 active cases of COVID-19 in the north and north west, while in the south there are 1,468 cases. Up to 951 adults, teenagers, children and infants in the north west have the virus, and there are 773 active cases in the north. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple-0 dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man As of Wednesday morning there were 623 new active cases reported in Tasmania, down from yesterday's 680 cases. A majority of these cases are being captured in the data from RAT tests. The rise in cases coincides with 12 public, independent and Catholic schools having outbreaks within their classrooms. Many of these schools are in Northern Tasmania. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

