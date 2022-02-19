news, local-news,

Alwyn Wherry moved with her husband from Launceston to Perth, Western Australia, on February 11, their cocker spaniel beagle cross, Brandy, set to join them only days later. But then Brandy's flight was cancelled. Now, Mrs Wherry does not know when she will be reunited with her beloved dog. With the demand for pet transfers "through the roof", some owners are waiting weeks to see their furry friends. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man "She was a rescue dog and we've done a lot with her and she trusts people now. What's this going to do to her? It's like she's been abandoned again. It's just awful," Mrs Wherry said. The couple have explored their options, speaking to four different pet transfer companies, as well as investigating private transfer. Quoted at $4000, the cost was beyond the pensioners' reach. They also considered road transfer, but entailing a four to five-day road trip, decided it would be too much for car-anxious Brandy. "We've got no other options except to just keep waiting for another flight ... she's just stuck." READ MORE: What workload? Busiest minister says he can manage Paul Rigby, general manager at Dogtainers, a pet transfer company, said inquiries for domestic transfer had been "through the roof" over the past few years. He believed the demand could be due to people adopting pets during the pandemic, with airlines halting at the same time. Mr Rigby said now that most state borders have reopened, some routes were becoming easier to place pets on, particularly frequently travelled paths such as between Sydney and Melbourne, with waits at about 10 days. But for locations such as Western Australia, where the hard border restrictions are still in place, the company cannot get pets on planes before May. READ MORE: At least 560 homes sit empty in Launceston, Hobart for three years Mr Rigby said getting pets to Tasmania had also been challenging, with airlines prioritising commodities such as blood, plasma and vaccines. "It is difficult, but we are seeing an increase in flight availability and we are finding other ways to move animals," he said. RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis said the demand for pets in Tasmania was huge, but with the state's supply non-existent, people were adopting from the mainland. She said at the same time people were relocating to Tasmania, bringing their pets with them and competing for limited spaces on flights. READ MORE: Call for financial incentives to attract graduates to regions The impact of the unmet demand flows downstream, with James Parker, part-owner of Pets Now Boarding, a Launceston kennel, hosting a number of pets awaiting flights. "Fortunately the dogs tend to quite enjoy staying here, but it is obviously a very big inconvenience and an additional cost for the owner, who really is powerless to do anything about it," he said. "They're already in a different state ... they're completely beholden to the airlines." Mr Parker said while some pets could travel within days, others were staying at the kennel weeks or months beyond their planned checkout. Mr Rigby urged those waiting on their pets to "hang in there". "Plan ahead. We understand that people want to shop around, but the longer you delay making a commitment with any of the operators, the longer you're going to have to wait because we're all fighting for the same spots."

