South Launceston have one final crack at the vaunted third-spot on the Cricket North ladder against their NTCA Ground neighbours Launceston. The Knights have the bye to close their regular season so this week's fixture is their last chance saloon to gain valuable points for a shot at this year's finals campaign. Likely to bring in a relatively settled line-up from last week's loss against Mowbray, the Knights will need a strong result against rivals Launceston plus other results to fall their way in the final round. "Anything can happen, a really strong result this week and we might be able to make finals, we might have a really strong result and still miss out," South Launceston captain Sean Harris said. "I think it's important that we finish on a real positive ... hopefully we can string a couple of good performances together to finish off our year if we don't make finals. "I think with our youngish group playing group, it's really important that we finish on positive note." The task facing the Knights is a significant one in Launceston, who are coming off a below-average performance against Westbury but are capable of mixing it with the top two sides. "It's nice to have bragging rights for the year and I suppose this year there might be a little bit in it with Launceston picking up a couple of our past players but with five teams in the competition, there's rivalries between all sides," Harris said. For Launceston, after a sub-par showing with the bat against the Shamrocks, they have a clear focus. Batting time and soaking up balls, preferably in the eyes of the Lions' brains trust, the greater the quantity, the better. "We just need to be smarter and bat for longer periods, we went through a process on Tuesday where we looked at the number of balls we're facing and we're just not spending enough time at the crease," Launceston coach Andy Gower said. "It's not one-day cricket, it's red ball cricket so there's a really focus on facing a 100 balls." READ MORE: Perth Glory headed for Launceston The Lions have destiny in their own hands as they approach the close of the regular season, currently holding onto that third spot. "It's a massive game for both clubs, we're both fighting for third-place on the ladder and with South having a bye in the last round and Mowbray having a bye in the second-last round it provides a crucial [chance] to secure third-spot," Gower said. With Mowbray on the bye this round, the other contest will see Riverside welcome Westbury as they look to end the Shamrocks' unbeaten run in Cricket North. READ MORE: Tasmania's A-League push supported The Shamrocks have beaten the Blues in the Twenty20 Cup final, the Greater Northern Cup final and the regular season but the weekend fixture provides a chance to change the narrative. For Riverside, they'll be out to continue the aggressive approach which has them entrenched in the top-two places. "There's no point in trying to be there at the end of the year without the intent of winning games of cricket," Riverside coach Lyndon Stubbs said. "For us, that's a no brainer really like we'll do what we can to push for the right result from the first ball." The undefeated Shamrocks are cautious that the home side has started to string wins together since December as they peak at the pointy end of the season. "I see them as a team of contributors and everyone relies on them to do their role, when you get everyone working together, when it's done well, it can come off in some success which we're starting to see, we're definitely wary," Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said. "We've got to work hard for the rest of the season if we want to keep going on the trajectory we see ourselves being able to do."

