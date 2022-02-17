news, local-news,

Tasmania Police remain on the scene of a two vehicle crash that occurred on the East Tamar Hwy at Bell Bay earlier tonight. Two people from one of the vehicles involved have been taken to the Launceston General Hospital with serious injuries. EARLIER: Tasmania Police and emergency services are attending a two vehicle crash on the East Tamar Highway at Bell Bay. Police have advised the northbound lane is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.

