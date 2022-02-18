news, local-news,

Police are investigating a serious crash between a car and truck that occurred on the East Tamar Highway at Bell Bay on Thursday evening. About 6.35pm, a white Hyundai IX5 hatch and a MAN 18-263 model flatbed truck crashed near the Tamar Valley Power Station. The driver of the car, a 38-year-old man of George Town, and his passenger, a 25-year-old woman also of George Town, were both transported to the Launceston General Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old man of Westbury, was not injured during the crash. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or either of the vehicles prior to the crash, to contact them on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting reference number ESCAD 000231-17022022. EARLIER: Tasmania Police and emergency services are attending a two vehicle crash on the East Tamar Highway at Bell Bay. Police have advised the northbound lane is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible. Two people from one of the vehicles involved have been taken to the Launceston General Hospital with serious injuries.

