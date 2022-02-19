newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Jess McCallum has conquered Australian records and has her eyes set on a grander prize ahead of a packed year of competition. The 41-year-old power-lifter from Hobart already has a strong fan-base as the Australian deadlift record-holder for women at 272.5 kilograms but in 2022, she plans to ramp that up for the world record. At 289Kg, or four kegs of beer, the effort is no laughing matter. However, it is one that McCallum and her coach, Wayne Howlett, are confident the Tasmanian record-breaker can achieve. With a competition on February 19 in Werribee, Victoria followed by ProRaw in Melbourne (April 23) and CAPO State Titles in Western Australia on May 21, McCallum's schedule could scarcely be fuller. It's the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) Nationals 2022 in September that she aims for the all-time world record attempt. "My coach is 110 per cent that I will get it [at the event] but I like to say humble and say I hope that I will get it, I just don't like setting goals in case you don't get there but I am quietly confident," she said. What began as a way to get fit has quickly morphed into a love affair for McCallum, giving her a place of belonging and satisfaction away from the distractions of everyday life. "As soon as I get on the platform it is all seriousness, I don't see the crowd, I don't hear anything, I just go in there and lift, everything goes black, I can't see anything," she said. READ MORE: Mask-wearing to continue in Tasmania for the next month McCallum's efforts with the bar have earned her some a smattering of fans across this scene, which is impressive given her power-lifting journey began seriously five years ago. "It's kind of new unchartered territory when I've first deadlifted at 250Kg at my home gum down here, I've walked out the back and all the girls went crazy."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/d7201a48-6874-4b1f-ad89-b9eabbf7f9f9.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg