Peter Gutwein's latest ministerial reshuffle will not deliver for the good governance of this state, nor for his own government. Appointing Roger Jaensch the Minister for Education made sense; it was the most logical choice. Elevating Franklin backbencher Nic Street to Cabinet was reasonable too; he was well overdue for such an opportunity. The distribution of portfolios, however, has created an uneven deck, with some shouldering a share of the burden that cannot be effective and which is not sustainable. Mr Jaensch has such a long list of responsibilities he will be doing well to remember what they all are. READ MORE: Pipers Brook bushfire contained, fire crews remain on site If, when parliament resumes, an opposition member rises to ask a question of the Environment Minister it may take him a moment to realise they're referring to him. The Braddon MP is now the Minister for Education, Children and Youth; State Growth; Skills, Training and Workforce Growth; Environment; and, last but not least, Aboriginal Affairs. His responsibilities include some critical departments and agencies, and also some for which there is much on the agenda. Overseeing, or at least having partial responsibility, for everything from COVID outbreaks in schools, to TasTAFE reform, and the development of a treaty with our Aboriginal community, Mr Jaensch clearly has a lot on his plate. Good luck to anyone who wants a meeting with him regarding a matter that falls under his purview. Mr Gutwein made light of workload concerns when asked on Thursday, even seeming to blame the media. READ MORE: Taser man could face monster costs order "Strain on ministers is something that - to be frank - hearing that from the press pack is an interesting one, you know, in terms of the way that the pack has engaged with some of my ministers over time, putting strain onto them has perhaps been the main aim," he said. "I say that with some jest, but I think it's a fair point to make." No, Mr Premier, it's not a fair point. It is a function of the media to hold governments accountable, and being accountable is a big part of the job for ministers. It's perhaps partly due to the high workloads of some ministers that we so routinely see their media minders trying to argue that questions relating to their portfolios are "operational" and we should instead seek comment from their departments. Mr Gutwein needs no reminder of what can happen when people are overworked. READ MORE: An animal's best friend remembered following death His own health scare last year resulted in his decision to offload the Climate Change and Tourism portfolios, remembering that as well as being the Premier he's also retained the job of Treasurer. Now he's picked up those roles again. While he would, of course, deny it, Mr Gutwein presumably does not trust some of his other ministers to shoulder more of the workload, and/or specific responsibilities. We will sound like a broken record here, but this again comes back to the size of parliament and with it the size of the government's backbench. Frankly, the small talent pool means some who are serving as ministers are not really up to the task. The answer is for the Premier to find the courage to move to restore the parliament. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

