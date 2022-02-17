Longford and Hadspen battle while hunt for finals heats up

sport, cricket,

Arguably the TCL's biggest rivalry of the past five years will add another chapter to its tale on Saturday as Longford host Hadspen in the penultimate round. The pair sit comfortably at the top of the table, having both only lost one match, and with Hadspen yet to have their second bye, this is for the top of the table. Hadspen won the last time they met, getting up by 91 runs in round six this season, and progressed to the grand final in a washed-out game last season. However, the Tigers were the sole team to beat them during last year's campaign, knocking them off by an emphatic 10 wickets in the first game after Christmas. READ MORE: NPL and WSL: Statewide soccer competitions release their fixtures Despite Hadspen losing some big names since last season, with the likes of Thanuka Dabare, Dilan Jayalath and Sameera Vishwaranga all departing, players like Dane Anderson, captain-coach Liam Reynolds and Beau Hills have all stepped up to the plate at times this year. Elsewhere, the ongoing battle for the other two finals spots continues to heat up, with at least one team's hopes expected to be dashed this week. With third-placed ACL on the sidelines with the bye, fourth-placed Evandale Panthers host Trevallyn (sixth). The visitors are a win behind the Panthers, with the latter defeating the finalists the last time they met. However, James Whiteley's side comes into the clash with momentum after a clinical 10-wicket win last week. "Last week was our first comprehensive team performance of the year," Whiteley said. "Fifteen-year-old Liam Bate pulled a tremendous shift with the ball, providing a glimpse into his future potential and the strength of the club's junior program and Ethan Conway is a true rockstar with the bat and displayed some tremendous hitting ability in getting us across the line." READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders women's trio to clock 50-game milestone As Perth (fifth place on 26 points) and George Town (seventh on 24), it's effectively make or break for both sides. Perth have played some exceptional cricket throughout the season but George Town came up trumps by 14 runs back in round six. A win for George Town could take them into fifth or in a three-way points tie with fourth position, while Perth could sit as high as third if they get over the line. The Demons have had the chance to solidify their finals position in the past few weeks but have gone down to ACL and Trevallyn in matches that could have gone either way. The final match of the round features the two sides unable to reach the finals - Legana and Bracknell. With Bracknell yet to pick up a victory this season, a loss would lock in the wooden spoon for the Stags, but a win could still make avoiding it mathematically possible. The Durhams have won matches, defeating Bracknell as well as finals hopefuls Evandale Panthers and Trevallyn, who would love the extra four points heading into the last two rounds.

