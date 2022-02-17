news, local-news,

The Multicultural Council of Tasmania have announced the appointment of Lee Wilson as the new cheif executive. Mr Wilson brings more than 20 years' experience across government and not-for-profit sectors, including key leadership roles delivering diversity and inclusion outcomes for the Australian Sports Commission and Netball Queensland. Mr Wilson's experience in building successful working relationships across community sport, local and state government has delivered exceptional results including the national award-winning program, Diamond Spirit, that has provided equitable pathways for over 3000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls in some of Queensland's most remote communities. READ MORE: Libraries Tasmania changes rule to allow unvaccinated entry More recently he was instrumental in securing a strategic partnership, lead by Multicultural Australia, to deliver "Connecting Through Sport" one of the largest collaborative not-for-profit partnerships in the country, which to date is delivering sporting opportunities for women and girls from migrant and refugee communities. "Achieving genuine and long-term change in our community takes a collaborative effort and I am 100% committed to working together with our board, our community and our government to ensure the diverse communities of Tasmania continue to thrive," Mr Wilson said. "Now more than ever, as we emerge from the Covid 19 pandemic, we must unite as one." He also brings tremendous commitment and passion to the CEO role, passion that runs deeper than just the job itself. Having a multicultural family, he has dedicated his life advocating for change to ensure we all continue to strive towards a truly harmonious and connected society. "I am truly humbled to be entrusted to lead the Multicultural Council of Tasmania," Mr Wilson said. READ MORE: Pipers Brook bushfire contained, fire crews remain on site "Working with diverse communities is not just a job for me, it runs deep in my heart and it's why I get out of bed every day. I have dedicated my life to advocating for change, I do this for my family and for our diverse communities in which we are privileged to live. "We have made a long-term commitment to living in Tasmania having recently moved from Brisbane and looking forward to making this community our home for many years to come" MCOT Chair, Datta Mahambrey said he was excited to see Mr Wilson accept this critical role and continue to lead the organisation forward. "The board and I are absolutely thrilled to appoint Lee Wilson as the new CEO of Multicultural Council of Tasmania and have full confidence Lee is the right person to lead the organisation into another exciting chapter," Mr Mahambrey said. Mr Wilson will commence his appointment on Tuesday 15 March. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

